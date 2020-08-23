While we have witnessed some epic battles between the bat and ball in IPL over the years, you will have to accept that the batsmen have had the upper hand over the bowlers in the T20 extravaganza.

The wickets prepared for IPL have generally been flat decks and batsmen have made full use of it. There have been a number of batsmen who have consistently scored big runs in the tournament and have been on the top of the run-getters' chart in the past few seasons.

These players have entertained fans with their big-hitting over the years and will look to do the same in IPL 2020. Today we will look 5 batsmen who will be top contenders to win the Orange Cap this season.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler has been a revelation for Rajasthan Royals since the time he was promoted to open the innings in 2018. Buttler has played some stunning innings for the Royals since the time he was roped in in 2018.

While he scored 311 runs in just 8 games in 2019, Buttler smashed 548 runs at an outstanding average of 54.80 in 2018. Buttler has given strong starts to the Royals in the IPL.

The Englishmen had to leave the tournament midway last season as he was called up for national duty but this time around he is expected to play the entire IPL.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma hasn't been at his best in the IPL in the last couple of years. The Mumbai Indians skipper hasn't made the kind of impact with the bat that is generally expected from him.

Having said that, his superlative form since the last IPL will certainly give confidence to all the Mumbai Indians supporters. Rohit has been exceptional across formats and looked in sublime form when he last played the game. After a couple of disappointing seasons with the bat, Rohit Sharma is certainly due for a big one.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has emphasized the importance of winning the IPL on number of occasions. While RCB have mostly been languishing in the bottom half of the table in the last three years, Virat Kohli hasn't let this affect his individual form.

Kohli is currently the highest run-getter in the IPL and has been consistently scoring big runs for his side. Kohli will know that a lot will be riding on his shoulders in this year's IPL as well.

His role, not only as the leader of the side, but as team's premier batsman, will be extremely critical for RCB. Can Kohli inspire a down-and-out RCB in IPL 2020? Only time will tell.

David Warner

David Warner was on fire with the bat last year. The southpaw, who was making a comeback in the tournament after his ban, looked unstoppable.

The hunger to get back amongst the runs was quite evident in the way Warner approached his batting. Warner scored 692 runs in just 12 games at a mind-boggling average of 69.20.

He topped the run-getters' chart and won the orange cap. Interestingly, the Australian won the Orange Cap in 2017 as well, which means he has scored the most runs in the last two seasons that he has participated. With the added responsibility of captaining the side, Warner will be all charged up to win the orange cap once again.

#1 KL Rahul

KL Rahul

One player whose stock has risen rapidly in the last year or so is KL Rahul. Rahul has taken up the challenge of batting at different positions in the batting order in the Indian team and has excelled at it.

Rahul has looked flawless and soothing to the eyes with his technique. While he has scored his runs at a brisk rate, his strokeplay has always been grammatically correct.

Rahul has played some extraordinary innings in the recent past that has made him a player to watch out for in this year's IPL. Talking about his IPL performance, Rahul has been exceptional since the time he joined KXIP in 2018.

The right-hander has averaged more than 50 in the last two seasons and has been his team's highest run-scorer. If Rahul can continue his golden form, he can be the owner of this year's orange cap.