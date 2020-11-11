IPL 2020: 5 best bowling figures in the tournament

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) ended in slightly anticlimactic fashion as the Mumbai Indians (MI) cruised to a 5-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final.

The tournament saw a number of brilliant individual performances with the ball in hand, but surprisingly, only one 5-wicket haul was taken over the course of the two months.

Here are the 5 best bowling figures from IPL 2020.

#5 Kagiso Rabada - 4/24 vs RCB - Match 19 of IPL 2020

Rabada was excellent at the death for DC in IPL 2020 [PC: iplt20.com]

In Match 19 of IPL 2020, DC pacer Kagiso Rabada scalped 4 wickets against RCB while conceding just 24 runs. The South African sent Virat Kohli, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube and Isuru Udana back to the hut as DC registered a comprehensive 59-run win.

Despite Rabada's brilliant performance, left-arm spinner Axar Patel was adjudged the Man of the Match for his spell of 2/18. Rabada went on to win the IPL 2020 Purple Cap, as he picked up 30 wickets in 17 games.

#4 Jasprit Bumrah - 4/20 vs RR - Match 20 of IPL 2020

Bumrah picked up 4 wickets against MI's bogey team RR [PC: iplt20.com]

In the very next game, eventual IPL 2020 Purple Cap runner-up Jasprit Bumrah bowled a dream spell of 4 wickets for just 30 runs against RR in Abu Dhabi. The MI spearhead scalped the wickets of Steve Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal as his team thrashed the 2008 champions by 57 runs.

The Man of the Match was once again not the bowler, as Suryakumar Yadav took home the accolade for an unbeaten 79. Bumrah was ably supported by the man who is next on this list - Trent Boult.