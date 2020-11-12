IPL 2020: 5 highest individual scores this season

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) saw some excellent individual performances.

Varun Chakravarthy's 5-wicket haul against the Delhi Capitals and Marcus Stoinis' all-round show in Qualifier 2 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad were among the standout showings in the tournament, which also saw 5 hundreds being scored.

In this article, we take a look at the highest individual scores in IPL 2020.

#5 Shikhar Dhawan - 101* off 58 vs CSK - Match 34 of IPL 2020

Dhawan registered back-to-back centuries in IPL 2020 [PC: iplt20.com]

The 34th match of IPL 2020 saw CSK elect to bat first after winning the toss, and they put up an around-par 179/4 in Sharjah. In the chase, Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane were dismissed early, but Shikhar Dhawan held fort from one end as DC never really fell behind the required run rate.

Dhawan survived not one, not two but three dropped catches, and made the most of his luck to register his first IPL hundred. The southpaw watched from the non-striker's end as Axar Patel hit Ravindra Jadeja for 3 sixes in the final over to take his team home with one ball to spare.

For his maiden IPL ton, Dhawan was adjudged the Man of the Match.

#4 Mayank Agarwal - 106 off 50 vs RR - Match 9 of IPL 2020

Mayank Agarwal put the RR bowlers to the sword [PC: iplt20.com]

Mayank Agarwal formed a deadly opening partnership with KL Rahul in IPL 2020, and the first real indication of this was the 183-run stand they put on against RR in Match 9.

Agarwal took the attack to the RR spinners in the middle overs and brought up his maiden IPL hundred, finishing on 106 off 50 balls. Although KXIP managed a massive total of 223/2 in their 20 overs, Rahul Tewatia's now-famous assault ensured that RR got over the line with 3 balls to go.

Sanju Samson was named the Man of the Match for his part in the highest successful IPL run-chase of all time.