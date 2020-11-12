What a spectacular IPL season we've had! From the possibility of not having the IPL at all in 2020 to witnessing one of the most enthralling seasons of the competition, IPL fans have had quite a roller coaster ride.

Five highest team totals in IPL 2020

IPL has always been regarded as a batsman's game, a perception that was only reinforced following the 2020 edition of the tournament. There was a bevvy of 200-plus scores in IPL 2020 - ten to be exact.

On that note, let us take a look at the five highest team totals in the 2020 edition of the IPL.

#1 DC (228/4) beat KKR by 16 runs

Prithvi Shaw starred in DC's high-scoring game.

The DC top order was in blistering form against KKR. Riding on the exploits of Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant, the team in blue and red managed to post a mammoth total of 228 on the scoreboard, which happened to be the highest score by any team in IPL 2020.

It was always going to be a pretty difficult chase for KKR. Even though Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi played late cameos, the two-time IPL winners fell short by 18 runs in a tall chase.

#2 RR (226/6) beat Kings XI Punjab by four wickets

Rahul Tewatia's heroics took Rajasthan Royals across the line.

With a 183-run opening stand between Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, Kings XI Punjab had the perfect platform for a big score. Nicholas Pooran chipped in with 25 runs off just eight balls to take KXIP to a mammoth total of 223/2 in their allotted quota of 20 overs.

In response, RR lost their big-hitting wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Butler to Sheldon Cottrell in just the third over. However, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson then took over and kept their team in contention. RR lost a few wickets in the middle overs, which meant that their already stiff asking rate further shot up.

Enter Rahul Tewatia. He smashed Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over as his record-breaking innings saw his team through in one of the most spectacular finishes in IPL history.

5 sixes, 1 over - A Tewatia special.



Rahul Tewatia blasted 5 sixes in one Cottrell over to change the game in a flash. Relive this game-changing moment over and over again.https://t.co/p5SKMwALlz #Dream11IPL #RRvKXIP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 27, 2020

#3 Kings XI Punjab (223/2) lost to RR by six wickets

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal's blistering opening partnership failed to win the game for Kings XI Punjab.

Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul shared a tall 183-run opening stand to provide a blistering start to the Kings XI Punjab innings. Rahul scored 69 while Mayank Agarwal contributed 106 off just 50 deliveries. Nicholas Pooran then chipped in with a quickfire 25 to power Kings XI Punjab to 223 - their highest total of the season.

Kings XI Punjab looked to have the game under control, but Rahul Tewatia's record-breaking unbeaten knock of 53 off 31 balls, which included five sixes off a single over, spectacularly turned the tables for RR.

#4 SRH (219/2) beat DC by 88 runs

Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner set up SRH for a big win against DC.

With a new opening combination of Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner, SRH had 107 runs on the board in less than ten overs to set the stage for a high score. Saha went on to score a statement-making 87 off just 45 deliveries, and Manish Pandey chipped in with a brisk 44 to take SRH to a formidable total of 219/2.

Wriddiman Saha's 87 in 45 balls reminds one of another score of 87. This one by Suresh Raina made in 25 balls, S/r 348.00 (12f, 6s) for #CSK v #KXIP at Mumbai in 2014. It was a brutal knock that lasted 37 minutes!#IPL2020#IPLinUAE#IPL #SRHvsDC #SRHvDC #DCvSRH — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 27, 2020

In response, DC struggled right from the ouset as most of their top-order batsmen were out for single-digit scores. The only exceptions were Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant, but it proved to be too tall a task for them.

SRH eventually thumped DC by 88 runs to significantly boost their net run rate.

#5 RR (216/7) beat CSK by 16 runs

Steve Smith played a key knock to put RR on top.

Advertisement

Batting first against the three-time IPL champions, RR lost the early wicket of young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal before the Samson-Smith show came to the fore. A 121-run partnership between the duo ensured that RR posted a tall 200+ total.

Faf Du Plessis played a brilliant knock of 72 to keep CSK in the game. However, RR managed to keep their noses in front to complete a 16-run win.