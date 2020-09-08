IPL 2020: 5 Indian batsmen who need to do well to make it to the T20 World Cup squad

International cricket has taken a massive hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the T20 World Cup has been the most high profile International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament to be postponed.

After much speculation about which tournament - the Indian Premier League (IPL) or the T20 World Cup - will be held, the former won the battle and the 13th edition is set to commence on the 19th of September.

The T20 World Cup, on the other hand, will take place in consecutive years - 2021 and 2022. The 2021 edition of the tournament is expected to take place in India, and the hosts will be keen on ending their ICC hoodoo, just like they did in the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Due to the IPL, the Men in Blue have a host of quality players waiting in the wings in the T20 format. IPL 2020 could make or break the T20 World Cup hopes of these 5 Indian batsmen.

#5 Ambati Rayudu

Rayudu will want to make an Indian comeback at the earliest

In the absence of Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu is expected to be the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) key middle order batsman in IPL 2020. The Hyderabad batsman, who seemed to have solved the No. 4 crisis in the Indian ODI team before his unceremonious exclusion from the 2019 World Cup squad, last played a T20I in October 2015.

However, with a IPL season, Rayudu can make a comeback to the team, owing to much uncertainty surrounding the middle order combination. The right-hander scored only 282 runs in the 2019 IPL, a far cry from his splendid 2018 season in which he scored 602 runs.

Rayudu will be keen on showing the selectors that he still has cricket left in him, and could make a late run for the T20 World Cup squad as his career winds down.

#4 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is perhaps the best uncapped player in IPL 2020

Suryakumar Yadav has never played an international game for India, but he still stands a chance of making the squad for the T20 World Cup. The Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman has been highly consistent in the IPL, and another good season could catapult him into the reckoning.

Yadav is expected to anchor the innings as the solid MI top order bats around him, and could score some big runs without taking many risks. He is also an excellent player of spin and can rotate strike with ease, which are two qualities that will hold him in good stead in the UAE.