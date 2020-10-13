IPL 2020: 5 Indian stars who might be in high demand in the mid-season transfer window

With the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) has now reached its halfway stage, with all 8 teams having played 7 of their 14 group stage matches. The mid-season trade window is now open, and consenting players who have played less than three games are eligible to shift teams.

With IPL 2020 being one of the most tightly contested editions in history, teams have many world-class players warming the bench, and these cricketers might seek a move away. We take a look at 5 Indian stars who could be in high demand in the IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window.

Indian players who could be highly sought-after in the IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window

Note: Players like Ajinkya Rahane and Saurabh Tiwary, who are eligible for a transfer but are likely to be retained by their franchises, have not been considered for this article.

#5 Siddhesh Lad (KKR)

Siddhesh Lad has waited to be an IPL regular for years on end

A player who has been on the fringes of IPL teams for many years now, Siddhesh Lad was expected to get some games for KKR this year. However, the Mumbai batsman hasn't gotten a chance so far, and it's unlikely that he will given the form of Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill at the top of the order.

Lad is 28 years old, and time is fast running out for him to stake a claim to be an IPL regular. KKR isn't the team for him at least this season, and a move away could benefit both him and the franchise. Teams such as Rajasthan Royals, who have shuffled their opening combination an ungodly number of times, would do well to snap the batsman up.

#4 Manan Vohra (RR)

Manan Vohra has warmed the bench in IPL 2020 so far

Given the number of times RR have changed their batting order in IPL 2020, it's unbelievable that Manan Vohra hasn't gotten a game yet. Even in the last game, in which the young Yashasvi Jaiswal was dropped after a slow innings and a couple of failures, Ben Stokes was promoted to an opening slot and Robin Uthappa was recalled to the playing XI.

Clearly, RR are not keen on using Vohra, who has shown what's he capable of at the IPL level with the Kings XI Punjab. The 27-year-old could be an excellent addition to teams like the Chennai Super Kings and former franchise Kings XI Punjab, both of whom are struggling with depth in their Indian batting contingents.