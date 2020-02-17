IPL 2020: 5 opening options for Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw

Delhi Capitals had a remarkable season last year as they reached the playoffs for the first time since 2012. The Capitals reaped rewards for having a good mix of youth and experience last year. The team management was quite proactive at this year's trade window and auction, as a result of which they have been able to form a strong squad for the upcoming season. The Delhi squad are so strong that they are spoiled for choices, especially when it comes to the openers. Delhi's regular openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw will face tough competition from the team's new recruits. Here are five players who can open the innings for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020.

#5 Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis, who normally bats in the middle-order, turned out to be a revelation opening the innings for Melbourne Stars at this season's BBL. Stoinis finished as the leading run-getter of the tournament, scoring 705 runs at an average of 54.23 in 17 games. Considering his good run opening the innings, Stoinis might fancy his chances as an opener in IPL 2020.

#4 Jason Roy

Jason Roy

Jason Roy will be back in Delhi colours in IPL 2020. Roy was part of the Delhi Daredevils squad in 2018 when he scored 120 runs in five games. The swashbuckling opener has been sensational for his national side in the recent past and will look to carry on his good form in the IPL as well. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will know that they have a strong back-up opener in case their first-choice openers fail.

#3 Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane

Delhi Capitals traded in Ajinkya Rahane from Rajasthan Royals at the trade window. Rahane was the backbone of Rajasthan Royals' batting unit all these years and played some match-winning innings for the team. Rahane's experience will be key to the Delhi Capitals going into IPL 2020. The stylish right-hand batsman will also want to prove his critics wrong who have often raised questions about his approach in T20 cricket.

#2 Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw played quite a few flashy knocks in the last IPL but failed to score big runs. The young batting star averaged a below-par 22.06 last season and ran out of gas, especially in the latter half of the tournament. Moreover, with the kind of competition he will face for the opening spot this year, Shaw will have to pull up his shocks in order to keep his place in the side. Having said that, Shaw has been in good form off late and will be confident for an improved performance this season.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan showed the importance of experience last season as he held the Delhi Capitals' batting line-up together. The southpaw scored 521 runs with a decent average of 34.73 in IPL 2019. Delhi Capitals will hope that Dhawan does a similar job this year as well and helps Delhi win their first IPL title. Dhawan has been out of the national side due to injury and will thus know the importance of a good IPL season with the World T20 in mind.