IPL 2020: 5 opening options for RCB

Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli were RCB's first-choice openers in IPL 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to put the disappointments of last season behind and start afresh in the upcoming season. Despite having the likes of Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers on board, RCB's batting was a big let down last year. The batsmen failed to put up match-winning performances due to which they weren't able to build any winning momentum. However, with a revamped batting line-up, RCB will be hoping for better results. Also, unlike last season, they will have quite a few batting options to work around with. Here are the 5 players who can open forthe Bangalore based team in IPL 2020.

#5 Joshua Philippe

Joshua Philippe

Joshua Philippe might be an unknown quantity for cricket fans in India, but he has made a name for himself with his impressive batting back home in Australia. The wicket-keeper batsman has had a terrific BBL 2019-20 as he scored 487 runs in 16 games at an average of 37.46 and was instrumental in Sydney Sixers' title win. RCB can use Philippe as a surprise element in IPL 2020.

#4 Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal has been consistently scoring runs at the domestic level. The left-hand batsman is known for his attacking brand of cricket and will be a useful option for RCB. Padikkal was part of the squad in IPL 2019 as well but unfortunately failed to make it to the playing XI. However, he has been in sensational form off late. Apart from finishing as the highest run-getter in Karnataka Premier League, the 19-year-old topped the run scoring chart in Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy as well and might get to make his IPL debut in 2020.

#3 Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch did not participate in IPL 2019 as he wanted to focus on the ICC World Cup. However, Finch made himself available for this year's IPL and was snapped by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 4.40 crores. Even though Finch does not possess a great IPL record, there is no doubt about his batting prowess. Finch has batted at different positions in the IPL in the past but he would surely want a decent run at the top of the order as an opener.

#2 Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel is quite an under-rated batsman in the IPL. The wicket-keeper batsman is one of the most experienced players around. While his team was crumbling down under pressure in IPL 2019, Parthiv stood like a rock at the top of the order. He did not make too many big scores, but Parthiv gave strong starts to the team, something that had become his role in the side. The southpaw scored 373 runs in 14 games at a brisk pace of 139.17. Keeping in mind his last year's performance, he looks like a favourite to begin the season as RCB's first-choice opener.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

While he bats at number three for India, Virat Kohli has preferred to open the innings in the IPL. Kohli has time and again put emphasis on the fact that the team's best batsmen should get maximum number of deliveries to face. While he has had decent amount of success opening the innings, Kohli did not have the best of seasons, according to his own high standards, last year. Having said that, Kohli never shies away from challenges and responsibilities and will, in all probability, open the innings for RCB in IPL 2020.

