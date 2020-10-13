IPL 2020: 5 overseas stars who might be in high demand in the mid-season transfer window

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) has reached its halfway stage, and all 8 teams have played half their league phase matches. This means that the mid-season transfer window, which is making an appearance for the first time in an IPL season, is now open.

Teams will want to plug the holes in their rosters, and will be actively pursuing players who are eligible for transfers. The rules state that consenting players who have played less than 3 games in IPL 2020 can seek greener pastures. We take a look at 5 overseas stars who could be in high demand in the IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window.

Overseas players who could be highly sought-after in the IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window

Note: Players like Chris Morris and Chris Gayle, who are eligible for a transfer but are likely to be retained by their franchises, have not been considered for this article.

#5 Daniel Sams (DC)

Daniel Sams could be a valuable addition to other IPL 2020 teams

When Jason Roy withdrew from IPL 2020, DC did well to replace him with Daniel Sams, who added weight to their pace attack, which was arguably the weakest section of their roster.

However, the splendid performances of Anrich Nortje - who was signed as a replacement himself but has now formed a deadly partnership with Kagiso Rabada - has pushed the Australian down the pecking order.

Advertisement

Sams has excelled in the Big Bash League with his cleverly disguised slower balls and death bowling, and could be an excellent addition to teams like the Chennai Super Kings and the Kings XI Punjab. The left-armer could be yet another transfer in a DC squad that is getting regular makeovers.

#4 Dale Steyn (RCB)

Dale Steyn isn't as menacing as he once was

Dale Steyn has played a couple of games in IPL 2020, but the sad truth is that he is nowhere near as menacing as he once was. The South African has been expensive at the death and ineffective with the new ball, and is unlikely to get another game for RCB in IPL 2020 due to the presence of Chris Morris and Isuru Udana.

However, with the tracks slowing down, Steyn's experience and passion could make him a valuable addition to teams like the Kings XI Punjab and the Kolkata Knight Riders. While he would be a definite upgrade on Chris Jordan at the former, the injury to Ali Khan has left Dinesh Karthik's side a bit thin on backup pacers.

Advertisement

A move away for Steyn might not see him get regular game time, but his chances of featuring in more IPL 2020 games would certainly increase.