IPL 2020: 5 players who damaged their future with the Indian cricket team

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) reached its conclusion yesterday as the Mumbai Indians (MI) lifted their fifth title win a convincing win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final.

While IPL 2020 saw the emergence of many young stars like Ishan Kishan and Devdutt Padikkal, other cricketers weren't so lucky and damaged their future with the Indian cricket team thanks to their sub-par performances.

Here are 5 IPL 2020 flops who may not become Indian team regulars in the near future.

#5 Shivam Dube - 129 runs and 4 wickets in IPL 2020

Dube disappointed for RCB with bat in hand

Shivam Dube has played a handful of games for the national team in the T20 format, and he was expected to shore up a rather weak RCB middle order in IPL 2020.

However, the all-rounder failed to deliver on this promise and scored just 129 runs at a strike rate of 122.85. He was often found wanting against the short ball and against quality spin, and apart from one or two free-flowing cameos, struggled to get going.

Dube didn't seem to have the trust of captain Virat Kohli with the ball in hand as well and bowled just 54 balls, scalping 4 wickets in the process. The Mumbai man finds himself out of India's squads for the upcoming tour of Australia, may not be making a return to the national team anytime soon.

#4 Kuldeep Yadav - 1 wicket in IPL 2020

Kuldeep Yadav was overshadowed by Varun Chakravarthy

After a nightmare IPL 2019, Kuldeep Yadav was expected to come back strong and become a regular for KKR. However, the left-arm leg-spinner's season was even worse as he scalped just 1 wicket in 5 games at an economy rate of 7.66.

Varun Chakravarthy was preferred ahead of Kuldeep by both Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik, and as a result, he was left out of India's T20I squad for the Australia tour. Although he did find a place in the ODI and Test squads, the 25-year-old's stock has taken a steep nosedive, especially with other promising wicket-taking options coming through the ranks.

Kuldeep is walking a tightrope at the moment, and even one bad performance or two might see him dropped from the national team.