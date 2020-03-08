IPL 2020: 5 players who could replace Jofra Archer

CricWiz FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the tournament

In a major blow to Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL, the team's premier fast bowler, Jofra Archer, has been ruled out of the tournament. The England and Wales Cricket Board released a statement about the unavailability of Archer in the upcoming season of the IPL. The 24-year-old pacer was sidelined for 3-4 months after the first Test against South Africa due to an elbow injury. The Royals' hopes that the speedster will play at least some part in the IPL were crashed after the latest development.

Archer shot to limelight after an incredible debut season for the Royals in 2018. His raw pace troubled the batsmen and he turned out to be his side's go-to bowler. He picked up 15 scalps in ten games in IPL 2018. He backed it up with another impressive performance last season, where he finished with 11 wickets in as many matches. It was the IPL performances that put Jofra Archer in the reckoning for a place in the England team and he has become a regular in all the formats for England ever since his international debut last year.

It is a big setback for the Royals considering the team's dependency on their overseas players and he will be missed badly by team Rajasthan. The Royals are yet to name Archer's replacement for the season and have quite a few options who can make up for his absence. Here are 5 players who could replace Jofra Archer:

#5 Mark Wood

Mark Wood

After representing Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2018, Mark Wood did not feature in IPL 2019. The Englishman went unsold at this year's auction as no franchise showed interest in him. However, with Jofra Archer out of the tournament, Wood can come in as a handy replacement. Just like Archer, Wood is a tearaway fast bowler who can trouble the batsmen with his pace and be a like-for-like replacement for the Englishman.

1 / 3 NEXT