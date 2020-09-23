IPL 2020: 5 things you need to know about SRH's latest signing Jason Holder

Sunrisers Hyderabad kicked off their IPL 2020 campaign on a losing note against the Royal Challengers Bangalore as the Orange Army succumbed to a 10-run defeat while chasing Bangalore's target of 164. One of the significant reasons behind Hyderabad's loss was Mitchell Marsh's unfortunate injury.

The Australian all-rounder picked up an ankle injury early in the game, which allowed him to bowl only four balls. He came out to bat at number 10 and struggled to make any impact. Subsequently, reports surfaced online that Marsh would not be able to participate in the rest of IPL 2020.

Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. Jason Holder will replace him for #Dream11IPL 2020 .#OrangeArmy #KeepRising — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 23, 2020

His franchise confirmed the news on Twitter, where they also announced West Indies Test team captain Jason Holder as his replacement. While Holder is a known name in international cricket, here are the five things that fans need to know about the player before his first game for Hyderabad in IPL 2020.

5. IPL 2020 is not the first time Jason Holder will be a part of the league

Jason Holder goes to CSK for $20,000. #IPLAuction — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) February 3, 2013

Jason Holder has been away from the IPL for four years, but he played for three franchises from 2013 to 2016. He began his IPL career as a part of the Chennai Super Kings team in 2013.

The MS Dhoni-led franchise included him in the playing XI for six matches, but Holder could scalp only two wickets. CSK released him and he was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Orange Army gave him only one opportunity in IPL 2014, where Holder picked up one wicket while giving away runs at an economy rate of 11.67.

Holder joined the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2016 but did not have an eventful season. The all-rounder will return to IPL after four years in IPL 2020.

4. Jason Holder made his IPL debut before playing T20Is and Tests

Jason Holder is the captain of the West Indies Test team.

As mentioned above, Jason Holder earned his maiden IPL cap in April 2013. It is noteworthy that Holder had not played a single T20 international match or a Test match before he debuted in the IPL. Chennai signed the Barbados-based player in the auction only after he had played two ODI matches.

However, the 28-year-old had been playing in the domestic arena since 2010. This shows that IPL franchises showed an interest in Holder's talent even before he represented his country in the game's shortest format.

3. Jason Holder captained the West Indies in 2 World Cups

Jason Holder captained West Indies in the ICC World Cup last year.

Although Jason Holder has only seven years of experience in the international cricket arena, he has already captained his country in 2 World Cups. He led the Caribbean team to the quarterfinals of the ICC World Cup in 2015, and he was also the skipper of the side in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Unfortunately, he lost his position to Kieron Pollard. Nevertheless, Holder's captaincy experience will be helpful to Sunrisers Hyderabad's leadership group in IPL 2020.

2. Jason Holder has one 5-wicket haul in the UAE

Back to back five-fers for Jason Holder in Asia...took 5/30 against Pakistan at Sharjah in his last Test in Asia in 2016 — JSK (@imjsk27) October 14, 2018

Jason Holder has played many matches in subcontinental conditions, which would help him when he joins the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp in IPL 2020. Holder played three Test matches against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates four years ago.

The right-arm fast bowler scalped only four wickets in the first two Tests. However, in the final Test at Sharjah, he dismantled the Pakistan batting lineup by picking up five wickets in 17.3 overs. Because of his terrific spell, Pakistan could only score 208 runs in the second innings despite Azhar Ali's 91-runs knock at the top.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad team management might have considered his past performances in the UAE before signing him as Mitchell Marsh's replacement in IPL 2020.

1. Jason Holder is coming to IPL 2020 after a brilliant performance in the CPL

Second CPL title for 🇧🇧

First as a captain for Jason Holder#CPL19 pic.twitter.com/PDJDkLHSjv — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 13, 2019

Barbados Tridents captain Jason Holder had a fantastic CPL 2020 season as he picked up ten wickets in ten games. Although his team could win only three matches in the competition, Holder bowled four maiden overs and had an economy rate of 6.63.

Holder was also the third-highest run-scorer for the Tridents in CPL 2020. The right-handed batsman aggregated 192 runs in 10 innings, including one half-century. It will be interesting to see if Sunrisers Hyderabad uses him higher up the order in IPL 2020 because of his current form.