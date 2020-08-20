IPL 2020: 5 uncapped Indians to watch out for

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to take place next month in the UAE, and most teams have begun training camps in preparation of the return of top-level franchise cricket.

The IPL has largely achieved the objective that it set out to do, and has unearthed a host of young talent in the country. The likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah became regulars in the Indian cricket team following their consistent performances in the IPL.

Uncapped Indians to watch out for in the 2020 IPL

The 2020 edition of the IPL is expected to be no different, and there are many upcoming players waiting in the wings of all 8 teams. The absence of Australian and English players in the first week of the cash-rich tournament might also help these players' cause.

Apart from the usual suspects like Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, here are 5 lesser-known uncapped Indian cricketers to watch out for in IPL 2020.

#5 Virat Singh

Virat Singh has been hailed as the next big thing produced by Jharkhand cricket

Widely heralded as the greatest talent to come out of Jharkhand in recent years, Virat Singh was bought for 1.9 crores by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 IPL auction.

The attacking southpaw finished the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as his state's leading-run scorer, with 343 runs in 10 games at an average of 57.16 and strike rate of 142.32. Virat Singh unsurprisingly idolises MS Dhoni, and much of his big hitting takes inspiration from the former Indian captain.

With David Warner and Jonny Bairstow expected to miss the first few games, the 22-year-old could find himself thrown into the IPL cauldron. Virat Singh has shown a tendency to rise up to the occasion in big games, and is definitely a player to keep an eye on in the 2020 IPL.