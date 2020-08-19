IPL 2020: 5 underrated overseas players who can be potential match-winners for their franchises

The thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is now just over a month away. Hundreds of players were auctioned and got picked for what is certainly the most prestigious and celebrated T20 competition in the globe.

The million-dollar IPL picks are widely discussed and become household names in no time, whereas the less expensive and less renowned ones are often shoved under the carpet - deemed inadequate for the limelight.

In this article, we try to shed light on five underrated overseas players who could take the cricketing world by storm and turn out to be potential match-winners for their respective IPL sides.

Joshua Phillipe to Royal Challengers Bangalore

Joshua Philippe will look to set IPL 2020 on fire.

Among the many bargains of the IPL auction, one noteworthy instance was of the Australian wicket-keeper batsman Josh Phillipe. At ₹20 lakh only, Virat Kohli and Co. have gotten hold of a street-smart young cricketer - an agile wicket-keeper and a dashing top-order batsman.

The 23-year-old was highly impressive in BBL9 where he was the third highest run-getter with 487 runs at 37.46.

To top it off, the youngster led his team to the ultimate glory in the final versus the Melbourne Stars, scoring 52 off 29 and was adjudged the man of the match. His Sydney Sixers teammate Steven Smith was full of praise for him:

"He's a terrific kid, wants to learn, wants to get better and he seems to be doing that. He's got a really bright future”, Smith said.

Although RCB are fortunate enough to have plenty of top-order options, Phillipe will cause them a selection headache this IPL given his keeping and batting prowess. The Perth-born youngster has received his maiden call-up to the senior Australia side that will be travelling to England in the early phase of September for a limited-overs tour.

Fabian Allen to Sunrisers Hyderabad

Fabian Allen is an exciting prospect this IPL.

West Indian Fabian Allen is an immensely exciting prospect in T20 cricket. Sunrisers Hyderabad were able to pick uo the Jamaican for his base price, ₹50 lakh in the IPL auction.

The youngster was a somewhat bright prospect in a rather dull 2019 World Cup campaign for the West Indies. Allen's highlight of the tournament was his rapid 50 versus Sri Lanka in Durham.

Amongst the many impressive traits the 25 year-old possesses, his control has been widely appreciated. He bowls wicket-to-wicket and keeps it tidy - something his economy of just 6.80 runs per over in T20Is demonstrates.

Like most cricketers hailing from the Caribbean, Allen possesses heaps of power-hitting talent, too. His CPL strike rate last year was a staggering 177 - second highest in the tournament (minimum 100 runs scored).

Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to call upon Allen whenever the situation arises and the youngster certainly has it in him to rise to the occasion and take the IPL by storm.

Harry Gurney to Kolkata Knight Riders

The Kolkata Knight Riders sealed the deal for the English paceman Harry Gurney in the auction. Gurney has been highly sought after in T20 competitions around the globe in recent years.

The 33-year-old has been mightily successful in different leagues and it has a lot to do with the bag of tricks and the repertoire of variations that this wily pacer carries up his sleeves.

Gurney’s economy in the death has been sensational, thanks to his treacherous slower deliveries and deadly accurate yorkers. The Nottingham-born cricketer was the second-highest wicket-taker in last year’s Natwest Blast with 22 scalps in just 12 games.

He carried his good run forward - picking up 13 wickets in 8 games - in the CPL at an astonishingly low economy rate of 6.16. The T20 specialist is likely to feature and play a significant role in the death for the Knight Riders. He could complement the Australian paceman Pat Cummins extremely well in the bowling department if chosen to play in this IPL.

Lungi Ngidi to Chennai Super Kings

Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi has had a conspicuously high-profile start to his international career and has been highly impressive on most occasions. Unfortunately and frustratingly though the tall paceman has already suffered from a plethora of injuries that have kept him away from the game for lengthy periods.

The 24-year-old first featured in the IPL in 2018 for Chennai Super Kings where he was highly impressive with 11 wickets at 14.18 at a miserly economy around 6.00. The Super Kings decided to retain the pacer despite him missing last year’s edition due to injury problems.

Ngidi has splendid T20I numbers, too, with 24 wickets in just 13 games. He has also impressed in ODI Cricket, scalping 53 preys in just 26 outings.

It will be interesting how the Super Kings manage the young, injury-prone Ngidi but a hundred-percent fit Ngidi could well prove to be a match-winner for MS Dhoni’s side this IPL.

Keemo Paul to Delhi Capitals

Keemo Paul

The Delhi Capitals chose to retain West Indian fast-bowling all-rounder Keemo Paul for this year’s IPL after a decent outing last year. The Guyana-born Paul featured in 8 games where he took 9 wickets. Infamous for his mankad in the 2016 U19 World Cup, the 22-year-old is now better known for his all-round craft in the shortest format of the game.

The highlight of the youngster's career thus far has been his 5 for 15 versus Bangladesh in the 3rd T20I in 2019. The Delhi Capitals could benefit massively from Paul’s ability to bowl in the death this IPL.

If he could get those searing yorkers and deceptive slow balls going, he could be a handful. Paul has also shown himself to be a useful lower-order batsman and contributes with crucial cameos at the rear end of an innings. At just ₹50 lakh, the Capitals would be more than happy to have him on board this IPL.