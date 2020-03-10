IPL 2020: 5 unorthodox strategies that RCB can implement this year

Mohit Sharma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Royal Challengers Bangalore have played 3 finals, with no title

Despite there being two other teams that haven't won the tournament yet, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are the only team that have lost after having made it to the finals of the IPL three times. Each of those 3 times, the Virat Kohli's team have looked to be favourites to bring home the match, but each time, something or the other has gone wrong for them and resulted in another loss.

The times where they haven't reached the final, they have either finished in the bottom two, or have had to wait until the last game depending on other teams for their qualification. The fact that RCB have the highest score in the IPL, as well as the lowest, is perfect testament to the inconsistency of the franchise.

With the biggest names in world cricket having played for RCB, making them the best side on paper before the start of the tournament, it really begs the question - Why haven't they won it yet? It may be the over-dependence on players like AB de Villiers or the skipper Virat Kohli, or it may also be that the strategy level decision making has been consistently poor.

Whatever the reason may be, it may help them to mix things up a bit and see where it takes them. After all, masterstrokes were also uncertainties at some point.Here's what RCB could look to do this season, which may help them get closer to their goal.

#1 Play Joshua Phillippe in the XI

Joshua Phillippe

Joshua Phillippe, the young (almost) unknown lad from Australia fits right in to the explosive batting line-up that RCB possesses. The reason that this may be an unorthodox call for RCB to take, is simply the plethora of international options that Virat Kohli possesses in his unit.

With the IPL only allowing 4 international players in the squad, and de Villiers and Dale Steyn being surefire entries into the XI, the team would have to choose between Chris Morris (who probably will make it into the XI due to his INR10 crores price tag), the Australian duo of Kane Richardson and Aaron Finch, and the stylish Moeen Ali.

If RCB takes the risk and plays Phillippe, they get a smart stroke-maker who is in a rich vein of form, fresh from his Big Bash League exploits, who also doubles up as a wicket-keeper. RCB would also have an added advantage of the X-factor that Phillippe possesses, as this will be his first appearance in the IPL.

Note: Each of these are individual scenarios. If one of the scenarios listed ahead turns into a reality, another may not.

1 / 5 NEXT