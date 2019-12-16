IPL 2020: 8 seam-bowling all-rounders who might start a bidding war

Jimmy Neesham is expected to be a bigger star in IPL this season

In the shortest form of cricket, it is important to get the right balance in the team. It is a format where an off day for one of the bowlers or a key batsman can keep you on the back foot. That is the reason why teams opt for all-rounders in their sides to give them sufficient batting depth and an extra bowling option. In the Indian Premier League, the discussions on the team combinations start months before the beginning of the season, when the auction takes place. Here is a list of all-rounders who will be on the shortlist of all the franchises to grab at the auction in Kolkata.

Willey is considered as a T20 specialist in England

The left-arm pacer from England hasn't had enough opportunities in the cash-rich league thus far, but his ability to swing the new ball would still catch attention. In addition to this, the 29-year-old uses the long handle quite well and can fulfill the role of a pinch hitter, which he has done ably in the past for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League. Willey has represented Chennai Super Kings in 3 IPL games in their title-winning journey while missing the following season due to family reasons.

Phehlukwayo marked his international arrival back in 2016

One of the most underrated all-rounders from South Africa, Andile Phehlukwayo, is yet to play in the Indian Premier League. The 23-year-old, loaded with subtle variations, is best utilised in the middle overs and at the death. He has a knack of picking wickets at key moments of the match, making him a mainstay of the Proteas' white-ball squad. Moreover, he is a power batsman who can go all guns blazing lower down the order, thereby giving his team a much-needed balance.

