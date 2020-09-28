IPL 2020: A look at Rohit Sharma's record vs RCB before the sides meet tonight

Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma looked in sublime touch against Kolkata Knight Riders in his team's second match in IPL 2020. The right-handed opener led his team from the front and scored 80 runs off 54 deliveries to inspire Mumbai to its first win of the season.

The defending champions will now go head-to-head with Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight at the Dubai International Stadium. The teams had met on this ground in 2014 in a game in which RCB beat MI by seven wickets.

Rohit Sharma will have to lead from the front again to ensure that Mumbai avenges that loss, and here's a look at The Hitman's record versus the Bangalore-based franchise in the IPL.

Rohit Sharma - The 2nd highest run-getter for MI against RCB in IPL

Rohit Sharma has been the second most successful batsman for Mumbai Indians in matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has amassed 470 runs for his team in 18 games between MI and RCB. His teammate Kieron Pollard has scored three runs more than him.

Sharma was a part of Deccan Chargers in the first three seasons where he played eight innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore. His overall aggregate versus RCB is 689 runs in 25 innings.

The right-handed batsman has recorded seven half-centuries in those innings, while his average against RCB is 29.96. His highest score versus the Virat Kohli-led franchise is 94 and his strike rate is 137.25.

It is noteworthy that Rohit Sharma has got out for a duck four times against RCB. Umesh Yadav had dismissed him for a golden duck in IPL 2018.

Yadav also scalped Rohit's wicket in the IPL 2019 fixture between MI and RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Since the right-arm fast bowler has struggled to trouble the opposition batsmen in IPL 2020 so far, it will be intriguing to see if RCB picks him in their playing XI for tonight's match.