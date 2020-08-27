IPL 2020: Aaron Finch brings leadership to the RCB group and will help Virat Kohli, says Mike Hesson

Royal Challengers Bangalore team director Mike Hesson believes that Aaron Finch is a fantastic addition to the RCB squad.

According to Mike Hesson, Aaron Finch would bring a great deal of experience with him, which would help RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

Opening the batting was a problem for RCB as they did not have a power-hitter at the top of the order. However, with the addition of Finch, the burden of scoring runs, which was previously on Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers, will get reduced considerably.

Aaron Finch has been in fine form for Australia and RCB will be hoping that he will be able to replicate his form for them.

Mike Hesson said in a video conference from Dubai:

“We were looking for guys at the top of their game in international cricket. Aaron Finch was high on that list (in auction). As a player and captain, he has done well for Australia. He is a good player of spin and brings leadership in the group. It will help Virat.”

Mike Hesson opens up on RCB's death bowling strength in IPL 2020

RCB will have a lot of expectations from Chris Morris in IPL 2020

RCB have had a history of leaking too many runs, with no proper bowler to bowl at the death. However, this year, they have tried to cover all the bases with the signings of Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana and Kane Richardson.

RCB also have the Indian bowlers with the likes of Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj and Navdeep Saini.

Speaking of the players that RCB have at their disposal, Mike Hesson said:

"The likes of Udana, Morris, Richardson, Steyn have also developed other skills. The likes of Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Siraj are a year wiser. Navdeep Saini has got international experience. We got (Yuzvendra) Chahal who is exceptional with leg-spinners and has a nice mix of spinners. We are not so much reliant on our batting and have a balanced unit.”

The 2020 edition of the IPL will be played from September 19 and will take place in the UAE across three formats - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.