IPL 2020: Aaron Finch feels playing in empty stadium will be weird; reveals franchises update players daily  

Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 12 Mar 2020, 16:18 IST

Aaron Finch is all set to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore
Aaron Finch is all set to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore


What's the story?

Australian ODI captain Aaron Finch has opened up on the situation surrounding IPL 2020, disclosing that the franchises keep the players updated about the developments taking place daily. The IPL Governing Council has decided to organize a meeting to discuss the Coronavirus threat on Saturday.

The background

The chances that IPL 2020 will be played behind closed doors are very high because the state governments have refrained from the idea of playing the matches in front of jam-packed crowds owing to the contagiousness of COVID-19. Although the disease has not spread much in India, the top officials are taking necessary steps to ensure that the virus does not affect many people.

Recently, a decision was taken to conduct the remaining matches of the Road Safety World Series 2020 in empty stands because of the same reason.

The heart of the matter

The IPL Governing Council is set to decide the fate of this year's IPL in the meeting scheduled for 14th March.

In light of recent developments surrounding the league, Royal Challengers Bangalore player Aaron Finch has mentioned that playing in an empty stadium will be a weird experience because the players are accustomed to the electric atmosphere. He was quoted as follows by ESPNCricinfo:





"It would be weird to play in an empty stadium, no doubt. You get so accustomed to the atmosphere of the fans who ride the momentum, especially at home with the Australian fans who support us so well."

When asked if he has received any updates about the tournament, Finch replied:





"The franchises have been great in updating players pretty much daily on how that looks and will effect anything going forward."

Also, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson told the sources that he has been receiving a number of emails and messages from the medical staff to maintain good hygiene.

What's next?

With the board meeting set for this Saturday, it will be intriguing to see what the future holds for IPL 2020. In related news, Australia and New Zealand will kick off their ODI series in Sydney tomorrow.

Published 12 Mar 2020, 16:18 IST
IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore Australia Cricket Team Kane Williamson Aaron Finch
