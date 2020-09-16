IPL 2020: AB de Villiers says Josh Philippe's style of play reminds him of his younger self

Royal Challengers Bangalore star batsman AB de Villiers has stated that the way young Australian batsman Josh Philippe plays reminds him of his younger self.

Josh Philippe has earned quite the reputation after his impressive performances in the Big Bash League last season, and AB de Villiers is looking forward to interacting with him at RCB and giving him some valuable advice.

AB de Villiers said in a video posted on Royal Challengers Bangalore's official app:

"We are going to have some world-beaters in this edition, we will have Finch, Moeen Ali, Adam Zampa and Josh Philippe. I am looking forward to connecting with Josh, I see a lot of similarities between the way he plays when I was younger."

He added:

"The four guys joining us will add to what we have created here and that is a very special team environment. I am excited about Josh, I watched him play for the Sydney Sixers, he takes the new ball on, he is a very talented player, I have heard Gilchrist say really some good things about him."

We will surely miss the RCB crowd without any doubt: AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers also stated that while every cricketer loves to play in jam-packed stadiums, he is used to playing in empty stadiums.

The 36-year-old played domestic cricket in front of empty stadiums back in South Africa and is, therefore, used to the silence in the atmosphere.

However, AB de Villiers believes that the RCB supporters take the atmosphere in the Chinnaswamy Stadium to the next level and added that the team will miss their support in IPL 2020:

"I have played a lot of cricket in empty stadiums. I grew up like that, it's only during the last few years of my international career that I played in front of full stadiums."

He continued:

"Even then, every season I used to go back to play domestic cricket and play a four-day game and there were just four-five people sitting inside the stadium. But we will miss the RCB crowd without any doubt," he further added.

RCB will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 21st September in Dubai.