IPL 2020: 'AB de Villiers will be the game-changer in the clash between RCB and KKR' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that AB de Villiers is likely to be the game-changer in the IPL 2020 clash between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tonight.

He made this observation while previewing the clash between the two sides in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that both RCB and KKR are going into this encounter with wins in their respective previous matches.

"Both the teams are coming after winning their last encounters. Kolkata having won lost matches while RCB won a one-sided match against CSK."

The reputed commentator mentioned that Virat Kohli will be expected to perform again. The RCB captain is in a rich vein of form at the moment despite an indifferent start to his IPL 2020 campaign.

"Virat Kohli is back in form with the first three matches being like a lull before the storm. The special thing about him is that once he gets his form, he doesn't let it go, that is his class and pedigree, he is a legend."

Aakash Chopra observed that RCB are not required to make any team changes as they seem to have found their ideal combination.

"I don't think there is any scope of changes in the RCB lineup, I feel it is a perfect team."

He added that although RCB might be tempted to replace Aaron Finch at the top of the order, they should refrain from doing so.

"RCB might be considering making Aaron Finch sit out but I would say they should stick with him. He will make runs, he is a big player and you should always stick with a big player."

Advertisement

From the KKR perspective, Aakash Chopra mentioned that it would be a huge blow to the franchise if Andre Russell is unfit to take the field.

"There is a question mark over Andre Russell's availability for KKR. If he is not available, then they will have to think what needs to be done because if they get Tom Banton, they will only get batting and if they get Lockie Ferguson they only get a bowler."

IPL 2020: How serious is Andre Russell’s knee injury? Dinesh Karthik gives updatehttps://t.co/QQZyQt1oZZ — Hindustan Times (@HindustanTimes) October 10, 2020

The former KKR player added that Sunil Narine's action having come under scrutiny will also add to the Dinesh Karthik-led team's woes.

"With a question raised over Sunil Narine's suspect bowling action, I feel they will not get him to bowl at the death or in the Powerplay, so they will need more bowlers. It is going to be a tough one for them but so far the luck is there on their side."

Advertisement

JUST IN: Sunil Narine has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action in KKR's thrilling win over KXIP.



He will be placed on a warning list, but is permitted to continue to bowl #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/8ZWmK1MNLI — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 10, 2020

Aakash Chopra on the likely game-changer in the clash between RCB and KKR

AB de Villiers has not been at his utmost best for RCB in IPL 2020 thus far

Aakash Chopra picked AB de Villiers as the likely game-changer for RCB in their encounter against KKR tonight.

"AB de Villiers will be the gamechanger in the clash between RCB and KKR. Kohli had scored runs in the previous match and he will score in this match as well, but when AB de Villiers comes in form we will say what an amazing player he is."

He reasoned that the conditions in Sharjah and the not-so-potent bowling attack of KKR will help the South African to come into his own and deliver an eye-catching performance.

Advertisement

"It is a small ground with a flat pitch and when you see the opposition bowling, you feel that he will make runs. So, I am looking forward to that innings that lights up the stadium and the tournament."

Aakash Chopra signed off by picking RCB as the likely victors in their clash against KKR this evening.

"I feel Bangalore will win this one."

After today's clash between RCB and KKR, IPL 2020 will have reached the halfway stage of the league phase with all teams having played seven matches each. The winner of this match will join the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals at the top of the points table, since all the three teams will have 10 points each.