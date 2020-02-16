IPL 2020: All-star game likely to take place on 25th March in Mumbai

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

The Telegraph has reported that the IPL all-star game will take place on 25th of March at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The official announcement regarding the date and the venue of the game will be made later today after the IPL governing council meeting.

This is the first time that IPL will have an all-star game. It is understood that BCCI is planning to make it an annual event.

A team comprised of players from the franchises belonging to Northern and Eastern India (KXIP, DC, KKR, RR) will take on another team comprised of players from the franchises belonging to Southern and Western India (MI, RCB, CSK, SRH).

Earlier, it was reported that the franchise owners were not very pleased with the idea of the all-star match because of various reasons.

Firstly, because the players will be wearing different jerseys which might not show the logos of the sponsors of the franchises and secondly, because there is a chance the players might get injured as well, as the match is expected to be an intense affair.

Also, the franchises are of the view that most of the overseas players will join the team three or four days ahead of the tournament anyway and they will have to fly out straight away for the all-star game, which means they won’t be able to gel with their teammates in-house before the IPL starts.

However, despite the concern of the franchises, BCCI has decided to go ahead with the proposed game.