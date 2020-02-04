IPL 2020: All-Star Game | Strongest playing XI from RCB, CSK, MI and SRH

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

For the first time in the history of the IPL, an All-Star game will take place before the upcoming 13th edition of the tournament which will formally kick off on the 29th of March, 2020. The All-Star game has been scheduled three days before the kick-off date of IPL 13 and the venue of the match is yet to be announced.

The first team in the All-Star game will be comprised of players from franchises based in northern and eastern India, while the second team will be comprised of players from franchises based in southern and western India.

Some of the English, Australian, and New Zealand players might not be available for this game as England would be playing a Test series against Sri Lanka, while Australia would be playing a T20I series against New Zealand on 26th of March which is the scheduled date of the All-Star match.

Taking that into account, here is the strongest playing XI from RCB, CSK, MI and SRH which are the four franchises based in southern and western India.

#1 Openers | Shane Watson and Rohit Sharma

Shane Watson doesn't play international cricket anymore, but he is still active in the T20 leagues across the globe and adds great value to his teams with his power game at the top of the order. Watson is someone who has the ability to tee off from ball one and he can put his team in the driving seat by taking advantage of the fielding restrictions in the power play.

Watson should be accompanied up top by the Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma who has got a completely different kind of game. While Sharma can also play the big shots, he likes to take a bit of time upfront before putting his foot on the gas and he collects boundaries with conventional cricketing shots most of the time, unlike Watson who relies on his power.

Sharma and Watson can be the ideal foils to each other, opening the batting for the South-West team.

