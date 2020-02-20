IPL 2020 | All-Star game unlikely to happen before the start of the tournament

The much-awaited All-Star IPL game which was scheduled to take place before the start of the 13th edition of the IPL has been called off and will not be held before the tournament.

According to reports from the Ahmedabad Mirror, several reasons led to the cancellation of the game, the reluctance of certain franchises topping the list.

New BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who was the mastermind behind this unique venture, had decided to make this an annual event.

However, lack of consultation with the IPL franchises have led to them opposing the event as they don't want their top players to suffer injuries before the mega event itself.

According to a source, an official from a south franchise revealed the same, raising BCCI's lack of communication with the franchises as a serious issue.

“It is at least not happening before the start of the IPL.”

The All-Star game was supposed to have players from franchises belonging to Northern and Eastern India (Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals) taking on players from franchises belonging to Southern and Western India (Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad). The match was scheduled for March 25th at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

IPL 2020 starts from March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium, with the final also taking place at the same venue on May 24.

Before the IPL, Indian players are certain to participate in two fixtures between Asia XI and World XI to be held on March 18th and 21st.