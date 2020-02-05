IPL 2020: All-Stars game | 3 possible playing XIs from MI, CSK, RCB, and SRH

Who wouldn't want to watch these three in the same team?

Indian Premier League for the year 2020 is more than a month away and already, one can feel the excitement for the same. This year, some interesting things have been introduced by the BCCI, one of them being an All-Star IPL match, that will take place three days (26th March) before the actual tournament starts (29th March).

Here we will be analysing and predicting what we could possibly see in the All-Stars game. There will be two teams going against each other; one will be made from Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Chennai Super Kings, while the other will comprise of Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

It should be noted that players from Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand, and England will not be available due to international duties. So, keeping all of that in mind, here are the three possible playing XI's that we can see in the All-Stars game made from MI, CSK, RCB, and SRH.

#1. Rohit Sharma as captain

The most successful IPL captain

Possible playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The most successful captain in the history of the IPL should be the man to lead this team full of stars from South and West India. This is the strongest possible XI one can come up with as it not only has the firepower but also has some balance.

In AB de Villiers, one has a game-changer, in MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya, one has two good quality finishers and then, to round that up, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo, both of whom are three-dimensional cricketers.

The bowling department is also brilliant as Jasprit Bumrah and Dwayne Bravo cover the death bowling part, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar will take the new ball. Then, they have Rashid Khan for some much-needed mystery spin.

2. MS Dhoni as captain

One of the best ever

Possible playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (WK), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, and Imran Tahir.

The second possible way South and West India XI can lineup is by having MS Dhoni as their skipper. We could see Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma open the batting, while AB de Villiers can come down at number three. What a top three to have!

Then, Manish Pandey, Dhoni, and Kieron Pollard form a blistering middle order, with Hardik Pandya as the muscle at the end. Bowling wise, Jasprit Bumrah, and Deepak Chahar could handle the seamers department, while two of the world's best leg spinners, Rashid Khan and Imran Tahir can do their job in the middle overs.

3. Virat Kohli as captain

Virat Kohli interviewing Dale Steyn

Possible playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shane Watson, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Dwayne Bravo, Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Another way this All-Stars team can line up is by having Virat Kohli as their captain. The opening department would be in safe hands with Rohit Sharma and Shane Watson, while the middle order would resemble the first XI. Then, the addition of Krunal Pandya will add some balance, with Dwayne Bravo to add some depth.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah and Dwayne Bravo, as mentioned above, might handle the death overs, while Hardik Pandya, Krunal, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar might bowl in the powerplay. Rashid Khan, as always, will be the wicket-taking option.