IPL 2020: Amit Mishra becomes the first bowler to take 100 wickets for Delhi Capitals

Veteran Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra is the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 160 wickets to his name. The leg-spin bowler accomplished a unique feat in the ongoing IPL 2020 fixture between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders by becoming the first bowler to scalp 100 wickets for the Delhi-based franchise.

The 37-year-old touched the milestone by sending Shubman Gill back to the pavilion in the ninth over of the KKR innings. Heading into the IPL 2020 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Amit Mishra had picked up 99 wickets in 94 games for the Capitals.

He had bowled 325 overs for his team, of which three were maidens. His economy rate is 7.35, while he scalped the wickets at a magnificent strike rate of 19.70.

Amit Mishra has picked up a couple of four-wicket hauls for the Delhi Capitals. His best figures have been 5/17. Apart from DC, the right-arm leggie has also represented the Deccan Chargers and the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. He has three hat-tricks to his name in the tournament.

It is noteworthy that none of the other Delhi Capitals bowlers have picked up even 50 wickets for the franchise. Morne Morkel is the second most successful bowler for DC with 45 wickets in 37 games.

Can Amit Mishra overtake Lasith Malinga's all-time wicket tally in IPL 2020?

Mumbai Indians' legendary fast bowler Lasith Malinga is currently at the number one position in the list of highest wicket-takers in IPL. The right-arm pacer has 170 wickets to his name in 122 games.

Unfortunately, Malinga is not playing in IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. James Pattinson has taken his place in the Mumbai Indians lineup. Mishra is only ten wickets behind the Sri Lankan legend. It will be interesting to see if the Delhi Capitals spinner could become the all-time highest wicket-taker before IPL 2020 culminates.