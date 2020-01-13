IPL 2020: The Debutants XI

Mohit Kalra FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020 IST SHARE

Tom Banton made his debut for England against New Zealand last year

Indian Premier League gives opportunities to many fresh faces to showcase their talent at a platform that is witnessed by the whole world.

Over the years, we have seen many cricketers who've created an impression in their debut season and have become an asset for their team. Players like Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Mike Hussey, Jofra Archer, Mohit Sharma, Ben Stokes, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and many others made an impact early on after their arrival.

Here is a look at the 11 of those players who are yet to kick-off their IPL careers. The foreign players have been selected on the basis of their overall record in the shortest format whereas the domestic contenders on the back of their recent T20 form, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019/20, or their potential to become future superstars in the most popular T20 league in the world.

#1 Tom Banton

England have been consistently generating ferocious opening batsmen in the past few years and Tom Banton is one of them. The modern-day opening batsman drew everybody's attention in the last season of T20 Blast, the domestic T20 tournament in England, where he finished as the second-highest run-getter with 549 runs from 13 matches at a strike-rate of over 160. He scored a match-winning century and 4 fifties in his journey with Somerset.

The 21-year-old cricketer was truly recognised this year and has been a part of many T20 leagues around the globe. Bagged by Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL for INR 1 crores, Banton is set to make his debut in the biggest T20 league in the world and it will be interesting to see how KKR slot him in with packed overseas spots with considering the presence of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, and Eoin Morgan in the team.

1 / 6 NEXT