IPL 2020: Analysing the wicket-keeping options of all 8 teams

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to be held in the UAE, and will start on the 19th of September. All 8 teams have already travelled to the UAE, and are currently undergoing a 6-day quarantine period as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic.

With preparations for the tournament soon to be in full swing, we take a look at each team's wicket-keeping options and decide who is likely to don the gloves.

#8 Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni will finally be in action in the 2020 IPL

Options: MS Dhoni, Narayan Jagadeesan

The most obvious choice on this list, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni will don the gloves in the 2020 IPL. The former Indian skipper recently announced his retirement from international cricket, and will be seen in action for the first time since India's heart-breaking loss to New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup.

His deputy, Narayan Jagadeesan, has been incredibly consistent for Tamil Nadu in the domestic circuit. The young batsman is even known as Mr. TNPL due to the mountain of runs that he has amassed in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. However, it is unlikely that he gets a game in year's IPL, unless Dhoni is rested, or God forbid, injured.

Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav's part-time wicket-keeping are the other options at CSK's disposal, with Sam Billings' release leaving them short of specialist keepers.

Verdict - MS Dhoni

#7 Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock is expected to be behind the stumps for MI in IPL 2020

Options: Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare

Another relatively straight-forward choice, Quinton de Kock will partner Chris Lynn at the top of the order and will be entrusted with the wicket-keeping responsibilities.

Although Ishan Kishan is another viable choice, the Jharkhand batsman's place in the XI isn't guaranteed due to the presence of Suryakumar Yadav and the all-rounder trio Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard. Even if he does play, he is a far better fielder than De Kock and shouldn't don the gloves.

Mumbai Indians cult hero Aditya Tare is the third-choice option, but the 32-year-old is unlikely to feature regularly for Rohit Sharma's side.

Verdict - Quinton de Kock