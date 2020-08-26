IPL 2020: As a captain, Rohit Sharma brings the best out of every teammate, says Zaheer Khan

Former Indian pace bowler and Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan stated that the best quality about Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is his ability to bring the best out of each and every teammate.

Mumbai Indians are the most successful IPL franchise, having won the coveted title 4 times. Rohit Sharma has been their talisman and has led by example in all four victories, becoming one of IPL's most successful captains.

His calmness under pressure and his decision-making are things that Zaheer Khan is very impressed with.

When asked about Rohit Sharma's best qualities as a captain in a Q&A on Twitter, Zaheer Khan said:

"Well, the list is very long but for me what stands out is the quality which he has having that relaxed aura around him. Yet he is a very intense thinker and a very serious thinker of the game."

He further added:

"That really shows when he makes those tactical calls on the field in pressure situations of the match and his teammates also really believe in him. So I think that quality I will put right up to bring out the best out of each and every teammate."

Mumbai Indians do have a squad which is all-rounded: Zaheer Khan

The IPL 2020 auction was held back in December 2019 with an assumption that the mega tournament was supposed to be played in India. However, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IPL 2020 had to be shifted to the United Arab Emirates with a new date i.e. September 19.

While Zaheer Khan acknowledged that the squads were selected based on the conditions of their home ground, he asserted that Mumbai Indians have all the bases covered and are capable of defending the title. He said:

"Generally, the preference is given to the home conditions and the squads are selected accordingly. But the squads are generally well-rounded and so is the case with our squad. The MI squad is picked on the basis of covering all angles and the requirements of the conditions. So yes we will have to adapt to the conditions here and adapt quickly but we do have a squad which is all-rounded."

The IPL 2020 will begin on September 19 and will be played in the UAE across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.