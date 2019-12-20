IPL 2020 Auction: 3 biggest buys for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

Renin Wilben Albert FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 20 Dec 2019, 09:05 IST SHARE

Glenn Maxwell

Kings XI Punjab have had many famous names in their squad over the years. But somehow, they have not been able to strike it big in IPL. Despite having match-winners in the likes of Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle, David Miller, Mitchell Johnson among others, the closest they came to IPL glory was in 2014, when they succumbed to Kolkata Knight Riders in the final.

Punjab have had a habit of splurging big on players with massive reputation in the IPL auctions. This year was no different for them as they went for Australian batting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, shelling out Rs 10.75 crores for him. That apart, they decided to bolster their bowling attack, getting in the maverick West Indian fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell for Rs 8.5 crores and England pacer Chris Jordan for Rs 3 crores.

To boost their all-round ability, KXIP picked up Deepak Hooda for Rs 50 lakhs. Surprisingly, New Zealand’s World Cup finalist Jimmy Neesham also went to them for the same price.

Here’s a look at the three biggest buys for Kings XI Punjab from IPL auction 2020.

#1 Glenn Maxwell (Rs 10.75 crore)

Glenn Maxwell

Australia’s 'Big Show' Glenn Maxwell has a history with Kings XI Punjab. He was the star performer in the team that made it to the IPL final in 2014. In that edition, he amassed 552 runs at a strike rate of 187.75, and was the third highest run scorer in the season. Punjab were actually the toppers at the end of the league stage, but could not put it across KKR in the final.

Maxwell registered some highly impressive scores in 2014 - 95 from 43 balls against Chennai Super Kings, 95 from 43 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad, 89 off 45 balls against Rajasthan Royals and 90 from 38 balls, again against CSK. Maxwell’s domination saw him capturing the Player of the Series award.

Cut to 2019, and Maxwell was recently making news for taking a break from the game due to mental health issues. Even then, the man who entered the auction at a base price of Rs 2 crores, has registered scores of 56 from 43, 113 not from 55, and 62 from 28 in his last three T20I innings. KXIP must surely have been keeping a track.

Advertisement

#2 Sheldon Cottrell (Rs 8.5 crores)

Sheldon Cottrell

The West Indian left-arm fast bowler, who is winning fans world over with his unique ‘salute’ celebration after every dismissal, Sheldon Cottrell now has one more reason to be famous. Kings XI Punjab have purchased him for Rs 8.5 crores, an amount perhaps Cottrell would not have imagined when he set his base price at Rs 50 lakhs.

Left-arm seamers are usually difficult to play, owing to the awkward angle they generate, and Cottrell does possess that extra zip that can surprise the batsmen. Although he went for 83 runs in the ODI played against India a day prior to the auctions, it obviously did not affect his popularity.

In his T20 career, Cottrell has featured in 83 games, and has 117 wickets to his credit at a strike rate of 15.3, an average of 19.08, and an economy rate of 7.46.

#3 Chris Jordan (Rs 3 crores)

Chris Jordan

England’s T20 specialist who is often called upon to deliver at the death, Chris Jordan will join KXIP for IPL 2020, having earlier represented Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. While Jordan has a renowned yorker, what makes him ever more valuable is his ability to chip in with big hits at the end of an innings. He is also a highly athletic fielder.

Jordan is an experienced T20 cricketer, with 180 wickets in 168 games at a strike rate of 18.3, and a best of 4 for 6. He was highly impressive during England’s recent tour of New Zealand, claiming seven scalps in four T20Is at a strike rate of 11.

Jordan picked 4 for 11 playing for RCB against Gujarat Lions in 2016. However, his effort was overshadowed by stunning tons from Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Jordan lost his way after that, and did not have much to do in the next couple of editions. Reinvigorated, he is back, and will be expected to deliver for KXIP.