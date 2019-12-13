IPL 2020 Auction | 7 foreign players listed at INR 2 crore base price; Robin Uthappa listed at INR 1.5 crores

Glenn Maxwell

A total of 332 cricketers in the IPL 2020 Player Auction List are set to go under the hammer in Kolkata on December 19. Out of 997 registered players, the list that has been cut down to 332, based on the franchisees' preferences for those cricketers. 186 Indian players, 143 overseas and three from Associate Nations form the 332 player-list set to go under the hammer.

Australia's Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Chris Lynn, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood were shortlisted at the highest base price of INR 2 crores. Apart from the Aussies, South African Dale Steyn and former Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews have also been shortlisted at a base price of INR 2 crores.

England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan, opener Jason Roy and all-rounders Chris Woakes bowler David Willey were the English players placed in the INR 1.5 crores base price bracket. Australia's Adam Zampa, Shaun Marsh and Kane Richardson also found themselves with a similar reserve price.

Robin Uthappa is the only Indian featuring in the list with a base price of INR 1.5 crores. Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan, and Jaydev Unadkat were set a base price of INR 1 crore.

USA bowler Ali Khan, UAE pacer Zahoor Khan and Scotland's George Munsey are players from the Associate nations shortlisted at a base price of INR 20 lakhs each.

As for uncapped Indians players, Deepak Hooda was set a base price of INR 40 lakhs, which incidentally is the highest in that particular contingent.

Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Delport, Riley Meredith, Laurie Evans, Benny Howell, and James Fuller were the uncapped overseas players that were placed in the INR 40-lakh price bracket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Priyam Garg, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Tilak Varma, Shubhang Hegde and Sushant Mishra are some of the Under-19 Indian players to have been shortlisted for the auction.

