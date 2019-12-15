IPL 2020: Auction strategy for Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul and Chris Gayle are expected to carry the burden of the batting, much like the last two years

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are known for their knack of constant chopping and changing, having tried out 11 captains in 12 seasons so far and a possible new captain for the upcoming season. Not only the captains, but the constant changes in personnel during and between seasons have also been a habit of the franchise.

This inconsistency has been one of the major reasons why KXIP are yet to win an IPL trophy.

The trade window ahead of the auctions saw KXIP part ways with former captain Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin was traded with Delhi Capitals for J Suchith. The only other trade made by the franchise was getting Krishnappa Gowtham from Rajasthan Royals for Ankit Rajpoot.

KXIP also released seven players, three of whom were regulars in the playing XI for the majority of the 2019 season. By releasing some big names they have freed up their funds and hence will go into the auction as the team with the highest purse remaining.

List of retained and released players

Retained: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, K Gowtham (transferred), Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith (transferred), Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande

Released: David Miller, Andrew Tye, Sam Curran, Moises Henriques, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi and Varun Chakravarthy

Here we analyse how the KXIP should approach the auctions, taking a look at possible strategies and identifying potential candidates they could look out for.

Available Slots: Nine (four overseas)

Purse remaining: Rs. 42.70 cr

Areas of concern to address for KXIP in IPL 2020 Auction

KXIP have not been able to capitalize on the strong starts provided by the top order for the last two years. Miller's lack of form and the dearth of proper finishers have haunted them in crunch games for two years now.

Now with Miller released, the middle order remains the major chink in the armor. Options for the middle order among the retained players include Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Karun Nair and Sarfaraz Khan. However, none of them have the experience of playing the role of a finisher with the bat.

Another area that the management will be focusing on is the fast bowling. Mohammed Shami did add to the firepower in 2019, but the release of Andrew Tye and Sam Curran and trading out of Ankit Rajpoot have left too many spots open.

Probable buys for KXIP in IPL 2020 auction

Sam Curran's ability to turn games on his own, as evident from the last season, might tempt KXIP to get him back at a lower price. They will also be eyeing the likes of Mustafizur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes and Pat Cummins, who are among the best available options in the auctions.

Among batsmen, they would want a perfect finisher or a middle order batsman who can hit big right from the word go. Colin de Grandhomme, Shimron Hetmeyer and Sam Billings fit into the requirements perfectly.

Hard-hitting all-rounders like Carlos Brathwaite and Chris Morris might also attract attention from KXIP as they provide the option of fast bowling with handy lower middle order batting. Both of them are decent fifth bowlers as well as aggressive batsmen who can play the role of finishers.

With four slots for overseas players available, expect KXIP to go all out for the players they want to get. The big purse certainly puts them at a point of advantage.