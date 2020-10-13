IPL 2020: 'Barring one superhuman, everyone struggled on Sharjah pitch' - Virat Kohli lauds AB de Villiers after RCB crush KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has hailed AB de Villiers for his brilliant innings against Kolkata Knight Riders on a sluggish Sharjah pitch and has labelled him a "superhuman".

The 31-year-old believes that the Sharjah pitch was on the slower side and while every batsman was finding it difficult to time the ball, AB de Villiers hit a brilliant 73 runs off just 33 balls, including five fours and six sixes.

A target of 195 proved to be too much for KKR in the end as they could only score 112-9 in their 20 overs, falling short by a massive margin of 82 runs. RCB have now moved to third place in the IPL points table and are now level on points with table-toppers Mumbai Indians and second-placed Delhi Capitals.

Speaking after the game, Virat Kohli said:

"At the toss the pitch didn't have the usual Sharjah sheen. Knew the wicket was going to get slower and slower. Barring one super-human, everyone struggled on that pitch. On a pitch like that, only AB can do that. It was a special knock."

If your bowling unit is strong, you have a great chance of going deep in the tournament: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was also extremely satisfied with the efforts of the bowlers as RCB beat KKR by 82 runs

Virat Kohli also hailed his team's bowling effort as they did not let KKR gain any momentum at any point in the chase.

Picking up wickets at regular intervals, the RCB spinners Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal were extremely impressive. The fast bowlers also chipped in with crucial wickets and helped RCB script a huge win.

Virat Kohli said:

"Bowling unit, with Morris coming in, looks all the more potent. Three week camp helped us. Have clarity of plans. Know exactly what we want to do on the field. All depends on the mindset. It's very positive. If your bowling unit is strong, you have a great chance of going deep in the tournament."

RCB will play their next game against Kings XI Punjab at Sharjah on 15th October.