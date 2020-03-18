IPL 2020: BCCI looking for July-September window amidst Coronavirus outbreak

The BCCI looks to be bent on scheduling a full IPL

The IPL could be played partly in India and partly overseas

The IPL could potentially be shifted to another date entirely

Amidst the mass postponement of competitive leagues around the world due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Board of Control for Cricket in India seems to be hell-bent on organising IPL without trimming the length of the existing league.

If reports are to be believed, the BCCI wants to schedule the IPL between the July- September window which is relatively free for most of the international teams and their boards around the world, barring leagues like the inaugural 'The Hundred' and the Asia Cup T20 in the United Arab Emirates.

An official in the know took reference from the IPL season played in South Africa and told The Times of India that if a window just above five weeks is made available (IPL in SA was played for 5 weeks and 2 days), then the tournament could potentially be held partly in India and partly overseas, or could be shifted entirely depending upon how the Coronavirus outbreak shapes up in the coming weeks.

It needs to be noted that this report comes in the background of the owners' meeting that was held on March 16, which ended with no substantial decision.

If July to September window looks preferable at the moment for the BCCI, since, apart from England and Pakistan, most of the cricketing nations do not have a packed window.