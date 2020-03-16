IPL 2020: Owners' meeting ends with no substantial decision

Neither the BCCI or IPL have released an official statement regarding the same.

The teleconference call conducted with owners of all IPL franchises came to an end without any substantial outcome, according to PTI. The Coronavirus pandemic has taken the globe by storm and has had a major impact on the world of sport as well, with several major leagues and associations suspending all sporting activity.

The Indian Premier League has also followed suit by postponing the initial date, 29th of March to the 15th of April as of now. Having lost 17 days of time already and the pandemic showing ominous signs, the BCCI as well as the owners have come together to find a more plausible solution for the tournament to be conducted. Sourav Ganguly, the president of the BCCI has also hinted at the possibility of a 'truncated' IPL as well.

An owner of an IPL team anonymously revealed to PTI saying,

"Nothing concrete was discussed in today's meeting (con-call). It was just a follow up meeting. The situation has not changed in 48 hours, so talking about hosting the IPL is still pre-mature."

He continued,

"We have to wait and watch. We will keep doing these con calls on a weekly basis to take stock of the situation."

Whether it is achieved by limiting the matches to specific venues or by shortening the format of the tournament, the BCCI are still considering all opportunities and, on the other hand, are reportedly even open to calling the season off.

