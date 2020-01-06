IPL 2020: Best Delhi Capitals XI for the upcoming season

FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 06, 2020



During the recently concluded IPL Auction, the Delhi Capitals management played it smart and further strengthened their squad. They now have multiple options for all the batting positions in their line-up.

During the IPL player trade window, Delhi procured the services of Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin to solidify both their batting and bowling departments. In the IPL 2020 Auction, their top picks were Jason Roy, Chris Woakes and Shimron Heytmer.

Squad for IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande

DC have managed to retain there core batting unit from the previous season. In the bowling department, they will miss the services of Trent Boult, but Woakes has been brought in to fill that void.

Now let us take a look at the best possible combination for the Delhi Capitals team during the upcoming IPL season.

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan and Jason Roy



The team management would want a left-right combination at the top order so Shikhar Dhawan is an obvious pick for one opening slot. His vast experience and good overall IPL record make him the ideal candidate for this job.

Jason Roy, Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane will be vying for the second opening slot. And considering the recent form of the players, Roy might be slotted into partner Dhawan.

Roy has the capability to play attacking shots from ball one so having him at the top will ensure Delhi Capitals have enough firepower in the powerplay overs. Shaw will be the backup opener in the squad.

Middle order: Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Alex Carey, Chris Woakes



Shreyas Iyer batted at the number 3 position last season and had a successful stint with the bat. But in the upcoming season, Iyer might have to move to No. 4 in order to slot in Ajinkya Rahane at No. 3.

Rahane is an IPL veteran who can provide stability and also anchor the batting lineup of DC.

Iyer and Pant will follow him, and they will play the role of the enforcers in the XI. Alex Carey and Chris Woakes will be the finishers in this team, as they have more than enough firepower for the slog overs.

Shimron Heytmer will get a chance if Carey disappoints in the finisher role.

Lower order: R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma



The experienced duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra will manage the spin department in this XI. These two are among the leading wicket-takers in the history of IPL.

Kagiso Rabada was the team's leading wicket-taker last season. The team management will expect a similar kind of performance from him in the upcoming season.

Ishant Sharma and Chris Woakes will round off the bowling line-up.

Best XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Alex Carey, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra