IPL 2020: Best RCB XI for the upcoming season

Will Kane Richardson be the game-changer for RCB this season?

Royal Challengers Bangalore have endured quite a barren run over the last few years in the IPL. After losing to the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final of the 2016 edition, they finished in the bottom half of the points table in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Lack of depth in both the batting and bowling departments has been the major cause of concern for the RCB team in the last few years.

The team management tried to address that during the recently concluded IPL Auction. They procured the services of several renowned international cricketers and reinforced their squad for IPL 2020.

Squad for IPL 2020: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahamad

RCB retained most of the core members of their team before the auction. They strategically used the bidding process to fill the gaping voids in the squad.

RCB picked up a flamboyant opener Aaron Finch, a hard-hitting all-rounder Chris Morris, and a wily pace bowler Kane Richardson. Their squad looks promising on paper, so we can expect a better showing from the Bangalore franchise in IPL 2020.

Now let us take a look at the best possible combination for the Royal Challengers Bangalore team during the upcoming IPL season.

Openers: Aaron Finch and Parthiv Patel

Aaron Finch

Considering his experience and sterling record in T20 cricket, Aaron Finch will most probably be RCB's first-choice opener for the upcoming season. Parthiv Patel, meanwhile, is the front-runner to be Finch's opening partner as he can also double up as the team's wicketkeeper.

Devdutt Padikkal will be in contention for the opening spot if the team management decides to pick the young Australian swashbuckling keeper Joshua Philippe in the XI. Ideally, the left-right combination of Parthiv and Finch bodes well for RCB as they are both experienced campaigners and can set up a decent platform upfront.

Middle-order: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Mann

AB de Villiers

Skipper Virat Kohli will bat at his patented number 3 position, looking to lead the side from the front by scoring heavily. Talismanic batsman AB de Villiers will follow him in the batting line-up.

These two batsmen have been the cornerstones of the RCB team for almost a decade now. The team management will be hoping that they both have a fruitful season with the bat.

Power hitter Shivam Dube should ideally bat at the number 5 position as he has the ability to switch gears effortlessly and attack the spinners in the middle overs.

Gurkeerat Mann will be the last specialist batsmen in the XI. He possesses decent credentials as a finisher in the domestic circuit, so he can be entrusted with the finishing role in this team.

Lower Order: Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Kane Richardson, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chris Morris

Chris Morris will in all likelihood be slotted in at the number 7 position. He has the ability to score runs at a quick pace, so he will share the finishing job with Mann and Dube. Also, he is a potent pace bowler who can bowl well in both the powerplay and the death overs.

Kane Richardson and Umesh Yadav will join Morris in the pace bowling department. Richardson has been a consistent performer for the Australian team in T20I cricket over the last few years. He can potentially be the solution for the perennial death bowling woes of RCB.

Yadav has proved himself as a consistent wicket-taker in the powerplay overs, so he will be directed to operate with the new ball.

Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal will handle the spin bowling department. Chahal has been one of the standout performers for RCB over the last few years so he is a certainty in the playing XI.

Sundar's ability to bowl in the powerplay and hit a few lusty blows with the bat make him a valuable addition to this XI. Dube will be the sixth bowling option for the skipper.

Best XI: Aaron Finch, Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Kane Richardson, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal