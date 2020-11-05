IPL 2020: Best of stats after SRH vs MI match headlined by David Warner

• Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians to seal a spot in the IPL 2020 playoffs.

• David Warner has scored 500+ runs in six consecutive IPL seasons.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 10 wickets with almost three overs to spare and sealed the third spot on the IPL 2020 points table.

Rohit Sharma made a surprise entry in the Playing XI after missing out on the last 4 games due to a hamstring injury. However, he didn't last long and was dismissed by Sandeep Sharma who bowled a brilliant knuckle ball.

Sandeep Sharma also dismissed Quinton de Kock (36 off 29 balls) with the fourth ball of his over. The bowler made a comeback after getting hit for a four and two sixes off his previous three deliveries.

Shahbaz Nadeem bowled a sensational third over to get rid of Suryakumar Yadav (36 off 29 balls)and Krunal Pandya for a duck. Rashid Khan went on to dismiss Saurabh Tiwary and MI were reduced to 82-5 in 12.1 overs.

Ishan Kishan was among the runs as he scored 33 off 30 balls but was dismissed by a beauty bowled by Sandeep Sharma. Kieron Pollard showed intent and smashed four 6's and two 4's to help him get to 41 off 25 balls before being cleaned up by Jason Holder.

Due to the fall of wickets at regular intervals and the lack of a big partnership, MI ended their innings with 149 at the loss of 8 wickets.

David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha came big in this high-pressure situation and stitched an unbeaten partnership of 151 runs to take SRH through to the playoffs. The partnership involved some glorious strokeplay from Saha who repaid the faith showed by the SRH management in him as he scored 58* off 45 balls.

David Warner played a captain's knock and smashed the ball to all corners of the park, finishing with a score of 81* off 58 balls. Dhawal Kulkarni and Nathan Coulter-Nile bowled economically but James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya were clobbered by the opposition's opening batsmen.

The outcome of this match knocked Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) out of the tournament as the Eoin Morgan led team had an inferior Net Run Rate. The achievement was crowned by the fact that SRH recorded consecutive victories against the top three teams on the table to secure playoff qualification. They will now face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who have had four losses on the trot.

Interesting Stats from the SRH vs MI match

Shahbaz Nadeen bowled a brilliant over to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya.

• Dhawal Kulkarni is the only pacer to have played a game in each IPL season so far.

• Rashid Khan went for 32 runs today, the most that he has conceded this season.

• Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have both scored 400+ runs this season, which is the first such instance where two uncapped Indian players have scored 400+ runs in a season from the same team.

• SRH has dropped 19 catches this season, the most by any team.

• David Warner joined Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan in the 500+ 4s club in the IPL.

• David Warner has scored 500+ runs in six consecutive IPL seasons.

• David Warner has been involved in 23 100+ run partnerships in the IPL.

• Suryakumar Yadav is the 1st MI player to score 400+ runs in 3 consecutive IPL seasons.

• The last team to beat MI by 10 wickets was the Rajasthan Royals in 2011.