IPL 2020: 'Beta phone me timer bhi hota hai!' - Ravindra Jadeja trolls fan on Instagram

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had their quarantine period extended in UAE after about ten members of their contingent tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result of this extension, the CSK team will now begin their training in the UAE from 1st September. IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin from 19th September with the final set to take place on 10 November.

The CSK players and the support staff had just completed their six-day mandatory quarantine period in their hotel in UAE after they had landed on 21st August.

Some of the CSK players including Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and Piyush Chawla had attended a preparatory camp held at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai before heading over to the UAE for IPL 2020.

As the quarantine period carries on, Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was involved in a hilarious exchange with a fan on his latest Instagram post. The Indian all-rounder had posted an image of himself having a beverage on his sofa with the caption, "Chilling with my self!"

One of his fans commented on the post, "Photo kisne khichi...chilling with myself??" questioning him as to who clicked the photo when he said he was chilling by himself.

Ravindra Jadeja, who is known to be a witty character responded with a hilarious comment and trolled the fan. In fact, his response garnered more than 6000 likes.

Ravindra Jadeja posted a hilarious response to the fan comment

CSK will hope to perform well in IPL 2020

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings will hope that the delay in their training period does not hamper their preparations in their pursuit to add another IPL title to their trophy cabinet.

CSK have won the IPL thrice (2010, 2011 and 2018) and hold the record for most playoff appearances (10) as well final appearances (8).

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's troops will be aiming to put to bed the disappointment of losing last year's IPL final against Mumbai Indians and would want to go one better than 2019.