Cricket Australia revealed that concussion protocols are strictly being followed for the return of Steve Smith to competitive cricket. CA added that it is working with his IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals, to ensure he is not rushed back into the game.

Steve Smith had missed all three ODI’s against England earlier this month after getting hit on the head during a practice session in Manchester. He has recovered well but the team management has not found him fit enough to play competitive cricket so far.

CA’s head of sports science Alex Kountouris stated:

“Cricket Australia has strict protocols when it comes to head impacts and concussions and, as we’ve seen over the last 12 months, we’re not willing to compromise on those.”

CA asserted that it is “not willing” to have any concession regarding the fitness of Steve Smith. The apex body for cricket in Australia hinted its apprehension in rushing the Rajasthan Royals skipper into a match situation.

Alex Kountouris continued:

“The conservative management of Steve through this injury is consistent with our approach to put the player’s welfare first, as we did with him during the Ashes last year. We place the welfare of the player before the game because we strongly believe that is what’s best for the player.”

Steve Smith arrived in the UAE on Thursday night for the IPL

Steve Smith arrived in the UAE on Thursday night along with other English and Australian players who are part of various IPL franchises. They will undergo a 36-hour quarantine before joining the bio-bubble of their respective teams.

Kountouris said that CA and Rajasthan Royals will work together to monitor the fitness of the Australian batsman in the UAE.

Rajasthan Royals' first match will be against Chennai Super Kings, who were the runners-up in the 2019 edition of the IPL. The match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 22nd September.

