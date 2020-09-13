IPL 2020: '#CantKeepCalm'- KKR superstars Andre Russell and Sunil Narine arrive in UAE

Two of the biggest T20 stalwarts and the Kolkata Knight Riders' superstar duo of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine have touched down in the United Arab Emirates to take part in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) edition.

The West Indian duo have arrived from the Caribbean a week before the start of IPL 2020, having recently participated in the recently-concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Kolkata Knight Riders posted exclusive pictures of their stars' arrival on the former's official Twitter handle, captioning it with the hashtag 'CantKeepCalm' -

Upon their arrival in the Emirati nation, Andre Russell also took to his Instagram and captioned their arrival as 'Double Trouble' -

KKR's big-name foreign imports will be available for their IPL 2020 opener

The duo's arrival comes as another boost for the Kolkata-based franchise after it emerged that the trio of Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, and Tom Banton will also be available for the team's opening IPL 2020 game against the Mumbai Indians.

Andre Russell, also known as Dre Russ, is one of the most sought-after talents in several cricketing leagues and is a globe-trotting entity. He has proved his power-hitting prowess time and again and has come to the fore as a game-changing all-rounder for the Knight Riders.

Although the muscular Jamaican had a somewhat silent CPL campaign, Andre Russell enjoyed a staggering run in last year's IPL where he struck 510 runs at an average of 56.66 and an incredible strike rate of over 204.

Sunil Narine, on the other hand, has been one of the mainstays of Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling battery for years. Despite suffering through a lean run following the ban imposed on his illegal bowling action, Sunil Narine redeemed himself with his batting capabilities and was promoted to the top of the order when he began to torment opposition bowling units with his aggressive approach.

Given that Sunil Narine's all-round expertise played a crucial role in Trinbago Knight Riders' unbeaten winning run in this year's CPL, he will undoubtedly be a major contributor to KKR's title push this season.

The Knight Riders will be hoping that their foreign T20 specialists will come to the fore in this year's IPL and help improve on their fifth position in the previous edition.