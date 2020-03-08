IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings share image of MS Dhoni donning wicket-keeping gloves once again

MS Dhoni (L) is back!

After a sabbatical from international cricket, MS Dhoni is back with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). His return undoubtedly makes the tournament more appealing and exciting as we last saw Mahi play in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup.

The training camp for the Men in Yellow is already underway, with Captain Cool joining them a few days ago. The Chennai outfit recently uploaded a picture of their superstar donning his wicket-keeping gloves in a training session, sending fans across Twitter into nostalgia.

Below is the tweet by the Chennai Super Kings:

The IPL frenzy begins on 29th March, and we will see last year's finalists -- Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) -- take on each other in the season opener at the Wankhede Stadium. Last year, MI defeated CSK in the finals to lift their fourth title and Dhoni will be eying revenge this time around.

His side has won this tournament three times and will be hoping to lift the trophy for the fourth time this year. Whether or not they are able to, we'll have to wait to find out!