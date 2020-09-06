IPL 2020: Chris Gayle looking forward to play under KL Rahul and Anil Kumble at KXIP

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) star Chris Gayle said he is excited to play under the leadership of new captain KL Rahul and head coach Anil Kumble. The West Indian opener completed his six-day self-isolation period and has joined the KXIP training camp on September 2nd (Wednesday).

While former India leg spinner Anil Kumble was appointed head coach of the Punjab franchise in October last year, Rahul was named skipper ahead of the IPL auction last December. The Indian opener took over the reins from Ravichandran Ashiwn, who was traded to the Delhi Capitals.

“Back in class, some new students here as well and it was good to be around them. Some new teachers here as well, we have new headmaster (head coach) in Anil Kumble, looking to rally around with new head body (captain) KL Rahul,” Gayle said in a video posted by KXIP on social media.

While KXIP have roped in experienced T20 campaigners like Glenn Maxwell and Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, they can also avail the services of 19-year-old Indian leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi. Bishnoi finished as the leading wicket-taker at the 2019 U-19 World Cup, picking 17 wickets from just six matches at an average of 10.65.

Furthermore, Chris Gayle talked about the self-isolation period, quipping that he spent his time working out and relaxing himself.

“Yeah, it was normal, it was pretty relaxing for me, I did some exercise and watched some TV. Now, here am I back to training,” he said.

Both Gayle and Rahul can be key to KXIP’s success

KXIP finished sixth in IPL 2019. Credits: India Today

In a video of KXIP's nets session, the 40-year-old Gayle can be seen stepping down the track to fast bowlers and striking lusty blows out of the park.

Along with skipper KL Rahul, Gayle can form one of the deadliest opening combinations in IPL 2020. Gayle can go all guns blazing with Rahul anchoring the innings, and they can even interchange the roles between them.

Chris Gayle is the sixth-highest run-getter in IPL history, with 4,484 runs in 125 matches, and has also hit the most number of sixes (326) in the tournament.

If he can regularly make valuable contributions at the top of the order, KXIP might just be able to quench their thirst for a maiden IPL crown.