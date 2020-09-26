IPL 2020, CSK vs DC: 3 tactical mistakes that were made during the game

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fell to their second consecutive loss in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) tonight to the Delhi Capitals (DC), and their performance wasn't very encouraging to say the least.

With the middle order looking very rusty and shaky, and the spinners underperforming, CSK have a job on their hands to revive their IPL 2020 campaign. DC, on the other hand, have now won two in two, and have established themselves as front-runners for the top two spots in the league table.

Here are 3 tactical mistakes that were made during the CSK vs DC IPL 2020 game.

#3 MS Dhoni decided to chase, yet again

Only 1 of the 7 IPL 2020 games have been won by the chasing team [PC: iplt20.com]

For the third consecutive game, CSK captain MS Dhoni called it right at the toss and decided to chase citing dew. Barring the first game, the team batting first has emerged victorious in all of the other 6.

With dew not playing as big a role as expected at all 3 venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, batting first has yielded major rewards. With the new ball coming on far better in the first innings, the pacers have struggled to keep opposition batsmen in check.

And in the second innings, despite the supposed 'dew factor', spinners have managed to extract a tad more grip and turn. CSK themselves have lost two on the bounce while chasing, and it will be very surprising if they don't bat first if they win the toss in the next game.

Advertisement

#2 CSK's spinners bowled far too quick through the air

Chawla picked up two wickets in this game but was far from impressive [PC; iplt20.com]

Another aspect of CSK's bowling that is sure to cause concern among fans, Piyush Chawla and Ravindra Jadeja have really struggled in the last two games without much turn on offer.

Perhaps the biggest reason behind this is the pace at which they have bowled. Jadeja, who is usually in the mid 90s, cranked it up a notch and was frequently touching the three-figure mark. Chawla also bowled quick through the air, barely giving the ball any flight.

The only way to extract turn from these pitches has been to bowl slow, as Amit Mishra and Yuzvendra Chahal have demonstrated in IPL 2020 so far. Even Axar Patel, who usually bowls in the early 100s, slowed down a touch in against CSK.

#1 CSK's puzzling batting order

Kedar Jadhav came in at No. 5 for CSK against DC [PC: iplt20.com]

In the three games that CSK have played so far in IPL 2020, they have had almost entirely different batting orders starting from the No. 4 position. Some of this can be attributed to the injuries to Dwayne Bravo and Ambati Rayudu, but CSK have not had clearly defined batting positions for any of their middle-order batsmen.

And this is in sharp contrast to the philosophy that has brought the team so much success over the years in the IPL. Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni have all come in to bat seemingly at random, with the captain citing the need to give all the players some time in the middle.

But with IPL 2020 expected to be one of the most tightly contested editions in years, CSK simply cannot afford to slip up so early in the tournament. Rayudu is expected to be fit for the next game, but even if he replaces Gaikwad in the playing XI, the position and form of both Murali Vijay and Jadhav are major sources of concern for CSK.

They need to sort out their middle order at the earliest, since they've already managed to lose two games in IPL 2020.