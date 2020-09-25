IPL 2020, CSK vs DC: Preview, Probable XI and Match Prediction

Chennai Super Kings will be up against Delhi Capitals in what promises to be a mouth-watering contest. CSK will need to get their act together after being stunned by Rajasthan Royals in their second game.

Chennai's bowling looked clueless against the Samson-Smith onslaught. Their batting too, barring Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu, has looked out of sorts so far this season.

However, all eyes will be on Dhoni's batting position once again. The CSK skipper batted at number 7, and many feel that he should bat higher up the order to give himself more time before going big.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in their first game against Kings XI Punjab. Kagiso Rabada once again showed his class and bowled a sensational super-over to get Delhi across the line.

But Delhi would know that the win was far from comprehensive. Their top-order, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Shimron Hetmyer fell cheaply, and that added pressure on the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. A better performance will be expected from the top three.

Probable XI

Chennai Super Kings

CSK's bowling looked toothless against the Royals, and Dhoni might consider bringing in Shardul Thakur to strengthen the bowling. It might come at the expense of Murali Vijay who hasn't looked at his best in the first two games. They might also bring in Imran Tahir in place of Lungi Ngidi.

Predicted XI: Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir

Stoinis was exceptional

Delhi Capitals

Delhi will be sweating over the fitness of Ravichandran Ashwin even though Ashwin is expected to be available. If not, then Amit Mishra might replace him in the line-up. Mohit Sharma could keep his place despite a below-par performance in the first game.

Predicted XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje

Who will win?

Despite being off-colour against the Royals, CSK will hold an edge over the Capitals.