IPL 2020, CSK vs KXIP: 3 players who flopped | 1 November

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) met in two games this season that had very different scenarios. In the first game, CSK were in middling form with KXIP holding the wooden spoon; in this one, KXIP were in with a chance at breaking into the playoffs with CSK playing for only pride.

As it turned out, the difference in the contexts of the two games hardly made an impact on their results. Following up from a 10-wicket cleansing in their first encounter with CSK, KXIP suffered a humbling 9-wicket loss to tamely end a season of major highs and lows for new skipper KL Rahul.

KXIP were on track to score much less than the 153 they eventually managed. Mayank Agarwal scored briskly on return to the team, but he and Rahul were unable to make much of their starts.

The rest of the middle order was kept quiet by CSK's spinners, with even Chris Gayle failing to get a move on. It was a determined Deepak Hooda who finally delivered on his promise and made a contribution of note, smashing his way to a 30-ball 62* to give his team something to defend.

In chase, CSK seemed to remember their heroics from the first game against KXIP. Although Watson was no longer in the team, Du Plessis looked largely untroubled until his dismissal.

Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his fine form, scoring a third half-century on the trot. Ambati Rayudu did what he had to, as he combined well with Gaikwad to see CSK through to the end.

In a heartbreaking end to KXIP's season, and an impressive final game for CSK, a few players went without a meaningful final contribution. Here are the top 3 underperformers from the game.

#3 Deepak Chahar (CSK)

Chahar was one of the blips in a strong CSK showing. [PC: iplt20.com]

Advertisement

Deepak Chahar has not had the sort of impactful season he would have liked. Deployed as a new-ball specialist, he has failed to populate the wickets column as much as he'd have liked, and he has struggled to keep the runs down as well on occasions.

As someone who does not bowl express pace, Chahar relies a lot on early swing, and when that doesn't work he is often found short. In this game, the Rajasthan pacer was taken to the cleaners despite a poor KXIP performance with the bat otherwise. The openers cashed in on his bowling, punishing him for 30 off his 3.

While most of the other bowlers pitched in, Chahar now has the T20I leg of the tour of Australia to next prove his ability.

#2 Nicholas Pooran (KXIP)

Nicholas Pooran went back to the hut without bringing any fireworks to the party. [PC: iplt20.com]

Advertisement

Nicholas Pooran has featured prominently for KXIP this season. While he has not had a lot of consistency, especially in the first half of the season, he has made some brilliant contributions for his team, including cameos at the back end. In just the previous game, he pushed on with a 10-ball 22.

However, Pooran bowed out of IPL 2020 with a whimper. All he could muster up in his 6 balls were 2 runs, as he was caught behind off Thakur. KXIP depended on Pooran's firepower, especially with no Maxwell in the side, and he let the team down.

#1 Chris Gayle (KXIP)

The Universe Boss couldn't quite rock the world in a do-or-die game for KXIP. [PC: iplt20.com]

Though KXIP ended the season on the other side of the playoffs for the third time straight, there was one player responsible for getting their fans for believing that they had a chance.

The inclusion of Chris Gayle into the XI dramatically changed KXIP's fortunes as they won 5 on the trot before stuttering in their final two. Against CSK, for once, the T20 behemoth did not deliver.

Gayle had a few innings where he got slow starts before kicking on to a big score. In this game, he got out before the tide turned, ensuring his score read a sorry 12 off 19. Without Gayle's contribution, KXIP struggled once the openers were gone and eventually managed only a sub-par score.