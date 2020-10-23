IPL 2020, CSK vs MI: 3 closest encounters

Match #41 of Dream11 IPL will see the two most historically successful franchises square off again. The last time these two teams faced each other was the inaugural match of the season, and their on-field fortunes have been in striking contrasting ever since.

Mumbai Indians (MI) are vying for the top spot with 12 points from nine games whereas Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are at the bottom with just six points. MI also has the advantage in head-to-head stats, leading their main rivals 17-12.

The two teams have a storied rivalry, facing each other nine times in playoffs. The game has gone down to the wire on several occasions. Here is a look at three of their closest encounters from the past IPL seasons:

3) Match #1, IPL 2018: CSK def. MI by one wicket

Final Scores:

MI: 165/4 (20 overs)

CSK: 169/9 (19.5 overs)

This IPL match held a lot of significance. Not only was it the first match of IPL 2018 but it was also the return of CSK after its two-year suspension.

After MI posted a competitive 165/4 in 20 overs, CSK did not have an ideal start to the chase. They constantly lost wickets to find themselves reeling at 118/8 with 21 balls remaining. Dwayne Bravo (68 from 30) then played a blinder to keep CSK in the chase before losing his wicket in the last ball of the 19th over.

CSK still needed seven from the last over and an injured Kedhar Jadhav - who was retired-hurt earlier on in the innings - walked out to bat.

After the first three balls were dots, the injured Jadhav smashed a six followed by a boundary to hand CSK a superb win in its comeback game.

He was then ruled out for the remainder of the season.

2) Match #49, IPL 2012: MI def. CSK by two wickets (zero balls remaining)

Final Scores:

CSK: 173/8 (20 overs)

MI: 174/8 (20 overs)

Put into bat, CSK depended on Murali Vijay (41 from 29) and Dwayne Bravo (40 from 33) to post an above-par 173/8. RP Singh and Lasith Malinga picked up three wickets apiece to make sure CSK did not reach the 200-run mark.

Sachin Tendulkar (74 from 44) and Rohit Sharma (60 from 46) put on 126-runs for the second wicket to put MI in control. But after that partnership, MI lost wickets in a heap to end up with 16 needed from the last over with three wickets in hand.

Dwayne Smith (24* from 9) was on strike when the equation reduced to 14 needed from the last three balls bowled by Ben Hilfenhaus. Dwayne Smith then scored a six followed by two fours to hand Mumbai a thrilling last-gasp win.

1) Finals, IPL 2019: MI def. CSK by one run

Final Scores:

MI: 149/8 (20 overs)

CSK: 148/7 ( 20 overs)

It was the final of IPL 2019 and both teams were looking for their fourth IPL crown. Keiron Pollard (41* from 25) saved MI from an atrociously underwhelming total but 149 still seemed like a weak score.

Shane Watson (80 from 59) threatened to single-handedly win the IPL trophy for the yellow franchise but was run out in the final over. Needing just nine runs for victory in the final over, Rohit Sharma entrusted the ball to Lasith Malinga.

Malinga then turned back father time and produced a masterful over of death bowling which read:

1, 1, 2, 1+Wicket, 2, Wicket.

The Sri Lankan quick conceded just seven runs in the final over of IPL 2019. In the process, he also won his team the IPL trophy.

That was the second time MI lifted the trophy after winning the final by just one run (the first instance was in IPL 2017 against Rising Pune Supergiants).

Though it is highly unlikely that CSK and Mumbai will face each other in the playoffs this year, these two rivals generally produce a banger of a match when pitted against each other.