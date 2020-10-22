IPL 2020: CSK vs MI head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 41

After losing to the Kings XI Punjab in a double Super Over contest, the Mumbai Indians will aim to return to winning ways when they take the field against the Chennai Super Kings in Match 41 of IPL 2020 on Friday.

The two teams had collided in the IPL 2020 season opener - a game which saw CSK beat MI by five wickets. Many things have changed since that night, as the Mumbai-based franchise have almost secured their playoff berth, while the MS Dhoni-led outfit is on the verge of early elimination.

CSK need to win all their remaining matches to stay alive in the competition, but looking at their recent performances in IPL 2020, it seems unlikely that the Super Kings will find a place in the Top 4.

The upcoming match between CSK and MI will take place in Sharjah, a venue where CSK have a 100% losing record in IPL 2020.

The odds are stacked against CSK, but they will look to draw inspiration from their previous win over the defending champions. Here's a look at the head-to-head stats between the two teams before they meet for the second time this season.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Head-to-Head Stats

The two franchises have clashed 31 times across IPL and CLT20 tournaments, with Mumbai Indians leading the Chennai Super Kings 18-13 in head-to-head matchups.

However, their head-to-head record in the UAE favors CSK, as the three-time IPL champions won their only fixture against MI there earlier this season.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Numbers you need to know before IPL 2020

Rohit Sharma has scored 658 runs in CSK vs MI matches, but the Mumbai skipper lost his wicket for just 12 runs in their last game each other. His counterpart MS Dhoni has aggregated 627 runs while donning the yellow jersey against MI.

Lungi Ngidi had taken three wickets against MI when the two franchises battled in the first match of IPL 2020. It will be interesting to see if he gets a chance to play in Sharjah. Kieron Pollard has dismissed 13 CSK batsmen in his IPL career.