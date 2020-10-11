IPL 2020, CSK vs RCB: Player Ratings

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost by a heavy 37-run margin to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 19 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

Virat Kohli continued his recently-found rich vein of form to score 90, and RCB got to 169/4. In reply, CSK never looked like they were going to chase the target with their familiar strike-rate woes emerging. Chris Morris, playing for the first time this season, made an immediate impact for RCB.

Here are the player ratings from the CSK vs RCB IPL 2020 game.

IPL 2020, CSK vs RCB: RCB Player Ratings

Not Chahal's best game, but he got the big wicket of the CSK skipper. [PC: iplt20.com]

Devdutt Padikkal: 5/10

At the top of the order, Padikkal scored an unremarkable 33 off 34 balls. His struggles with the pace of the pitch put pressure on Kohli. He dropped a catch, but made up for it the next ball to dismiss the struggling Bravo.

Aaron Finch: 0.5/10

If Padikkal weathered the storm, Finch was a deer caught in the headlights. Clueless against CSK's new ball bowlers, he was finally dismissed by Chahar as an inswinger dropped the middle stump to the floor, along with Finch's already low confidence.

Virat Kohli: 9/10

Kohli had a dream game finally - not only did his bowlers do the job with aplomb, he looked fluent after a sedate start. He took particular liking to CSK's star this season, Sam Curran, punishing him for three sixes on the night on the way to his unbeaten 90.

AB de Villiers: 1/10

De Villiers went without troubling the scorers for the fourth time against CSK, getting a feather on the ball on its way to Dhoni. Behind the stumps, he took the catch of Sam Curran and rightly convinced Kohli to take the review.

Shivam Dube: 5/10

Dube had a game of two halves. With the willow, he was in good form, striking 22 off 14 and ably supporting his captain's charge at the death. With ball, however, his sole over travelled for 14 runs.

Chris Morris: 9/10

Not quite required with bat in hand, Morris could not have asked for a better first match for RCB. Joining the team for the first time this season, Morris effected Jagadeesan's run-out and followed that up with three late wickets - all that at an economy rate of just 4.75.

Washington Sundar: 7/10

Sundar continued to perform his highly valued role with the ball, and got rid of both CSK openers. His promotion to No. 5 didn't quite work out, and with Morris fit, Sundar may drop lower in the order for RCB.

Isuru Udana: 6.5/10

Udana did what was asked from his captain - he went at 7.5 runs per over and took the important wicket of Ambati Rayudu. It so happened that an awful choice of shot made that easier for him, and otherwise, he may not have had much to write home about.

Gurkeerat Singh: 3/10

It is hard to rate Gurkeerat who neither batted nor bowled, but he found a way to contribute regardless. He took two important catches to get rid of MS Dhoni and Jadeja.

Navdeep Saini: 7.5/10

Saini went wicketless as the other RCB bowlers made merry. However, he was even more economical than Morris as he gave away just 18 off his four despite bowling in important phases.

Yuzvendra Chahal: 3/10

Chahal wasn't quite able to control the CSK run chase as he may have liked, but did his job at the end of his spell by dismissing Dhoni caught in the deep. His four overs went for 35 runs.