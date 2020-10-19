IPL 2020: CSK vs RR head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 37

After losing six of their last seven matches, the Rajasthan Royals will aim to get back to winning ways when they collide with the Chennai Super Kings in their tenth fixture of IPL 2020.

The inaugural IPL champions kicked off their campaign with two massive victories over the Chennai Super Kings and the Kings XI Punjab. However, they lost their path after those two wins and they find themselves in a 'do-or-die' situation now.

Their opponents, the Chennai Super Kings, are also in a similar position, with just three wins in nine outings. CSK have not found the perfect team combination yet, and that has hurt them the most in IPL 2020.

RR and CSK contested the first IPL final. Over the last 12 years, these two franchises have been involved in many dramatic clashes. Here's a look at their head-to-head stats before their reverse fixture in IPL 2020.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Head-to-Head Stats

Despite RR's win in the last match, the Chennai Super Kings lead them by 14-9 in the head-to-head record. Both teams have beaten each other once in the United Arab Emirates.

It is noteworthy that CSK have won four of their last six fixtures against the Royals. Hence, they will back themselves to perform well in Abu Dhabi tonight.

Check out the IPL 2020 schedule here

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Numbers you need to know before IPL 2020

CSK captain MS Dhoni has led his team from the front against RR by scoring 452 runs versus the Jaipur-based franchise. Among current players, Sanju Samson has aggregated the most runs (164) for RR against CSK.

DJ Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja have scalped 15 wickets while donning the yellow jersey against RR. Jofra Archer has dismissed six CSK batsmen in his IPL career.